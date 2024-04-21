 Serbia removes 1,000-kilo NATO bomb after evacuating 1,300 people | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Serbia removes 1,000-kilo NATO bomb after evacuating 1,300 people

AFP |
Apr 21, 2024 05:04 PM IST

The 1,000-kilo (2,200-pound) bomb was successfully removed from a construction site in the neighbourhood of Nis, an interior ministry official said.

Experts on Sunday removed a bomb left over in a southern Serbian city from the 1999 NATO bombing of the country, prompting the evacuation of more than a thousand residents, officials said.

A handout photo distributed on April 21, 2024 by the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia, shows an unexploded bomb from the 1999 NATO bombing at a construction site in Nis, southern Serbia. (AFP)
A handout photo distributed on April 21, 2024 by the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia, shows an unexploded bomb from the 1999 NATO bombing at a construction site in Nis, southern Serbia. (AFP)

The 1,000-kilo (2,200-pound) bomb was successfully removed from a construction site in the neighbourhood of Nis, an interior ministry official said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"It is being transported to a safe location where it will be destroyed", official Luka Causic told reporters.

Before the removal of the bomb, 1,300 residents of the area where it was found were evacuated for their safety, he added.

ALSO READ| West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia, Russia alleges

Police, firefighters and medical teams were present to ensure it was transported safely.

The MK-84 bomb has an explosive charge of 430 kilograms, Causic said.

NATO's bombing of Serbia began on March 24, 1999, without the approval of the UN Security Council, and lasted 78 days.

It aimed to end Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic's bloody crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo.

One of the bloodiest incidents during the campaign struck in Nis on May 7, 1999. More than a dozen people were killed when NATO planes dropped cluster bombs on a crowded central outdoor market. The incident was later described as a "blunder".

The city was bombed again on May 12 that year with cluster bombs, leading to the deaths of 11 civilians.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Serbia removes 1,000-kilo NATO bomb after evacuating 1,300 people
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On