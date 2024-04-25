Soulja Boy expresses frustration after Joe Biden signs TikTok ban bill, says he will ‘buy’ the platform

Soulja Boy noted that it is a big deal after president Joe Biden signed a national security bill into law, which could ban TikTok in the US. The 33-year-old rapper took to X to express his frustration. Soulja Boy expresses frustration after Biden signs TikTok ban bill (souljaboy/Instagram)

“I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later,” Soulja wrote.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “You maybe don’t see it now but TikTok is more important than any other platform right now that’s why they’re trying to ban it trust me”.

“How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it,” he wrote in another tweet.

The national security bill Biden signed into law would force TikTok to be sold by its owner, ByteDance. The platform could even face a ban in the US.

Under the legislation, ByteDance gets nine months to sell TikTok. If a sale is in progress, there could be a three-month extension. ByteDance will no longer be able to control TikTok’s algorithm.

What is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew saying?

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew responded to the bill and said, "Make no mistake, this is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice. Politicians may say otherwise. But don't get confused. Many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is their ultimate goal."

"It's actually a disappointing moment, but it does not need to be a defining one. It's actually ironic because the freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom," he added. "TikTok gives everyday Americans a powerful way to be seen and heard."

However, Chew assured people that "we aren't going anywhere." "We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail,” he said.

"You'll still be able to enjoy TikTok like you always have," Chew, a Harvard graduate, added. "In fact, if you have a story about how TikTok impacts your life, we would love for you to share it to showcase exactly what we're fighting for."