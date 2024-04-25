UFO caught on camera? Flight passenger captures shocking photo over LaGuardia Airport

A flight passenger saw a mysterious object while flying over LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. On Wednesday, Michelle Reyes told News Nation that she spotted a “flying cylinder” out of her plane window. “The first thing I did was email the FAA to let them know what I saw,” she said. Though she didn't get a reply, Reyes confessed that the incident was “a little nerve-wracking” for her. Flight passenger captures shocking photo of an alleged UFO over LaGuardia Airport(X, formerly Twitter/ Michelle Reyes)

Mysterious flying object spotted over Big Apple

“Maybe it was a safety hazard, but unfortunately I haven’t heard back from them, they didn’t acknowledge my email,” Reyes continued, adding that another flyer also saw the object. “It’s a little nerve-wracking that someone else saw what I saw,” she said.

While it's unclear what the object really was, UFO expert Ben Hansen denied claims that the video was fake or probably “hoaxed.” “It’s there. It’s very clear, which is unusual,” Hansen told the new station.

Reyes also took to social media to share the video recording and still photos of the mysterious object that was spotted flying over the Big Apple. “Video I took of a UFO on my flight home to NY. Someone help me identify it. Posting a video and still shot!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This incident comes just a month after the Pentagon submitted a letter to Congress saying that there has been no evidence of alien encounters, adding that almost all sighted objects were from Earth.

“The proliferation of television programmes, books, movies, and the vast amount of internet and social media content centred on UAP-related topics most likely has influenced the public conversation on this topic, and reinforced these beliefs within some sections of the population,” the March report notes.

A spokesperson for Pentagon Major General Pat Ryder said at the time, “All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification.”