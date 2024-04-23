 Does Elon Musk believe in the presence of aliens? ‘I think I would know if…’ - Hindustan Times
Does Elon Musk believe in the presence of aliens? ‘I think I would know if…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Elon Musk has been known for making big statements that often make the headlines.

The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that he believes that aliens don’t exist. This came as a response by Elon Musk in a recent interview during which Tucker Carlson said that he believes in the existence of aliens and "there's a ton of evidence that they're under the ocean and under the ground."

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)
However, Elon Musk disagreed with Carlson. He posted on X, "I have seen no evidence for aliens and, with ~6000 satellites orbiting Earth, I think I would know.”

Elon Musk has been known for making big statements that often make the headlines. He seems to have a keen interest in aliens and the extraterrestrial life. In 2018, he posted on X, "it is unknown whether we are the only civilization currently alive in the observable universe,” which he later interpreted as – there would be an added impetus for extending life beyond Earth.

He has become a major defense contractor in the US because of his work at SpaceX, where he launches rockets and satellites for the US military.

Starlink, which is a satellite internet constellation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, played a critical role in the Ukraine war.

Musk is currently busy with the expansion of Tesla and SpaceX. He had postponed his April visit to India and meeting with the Prime Minister about the launch of Tesla in the Indian market to later this year due to the ongoing “heavy workload” in the companies he owns. He has been focusing on expanding in the Asian region because it is a huge potential market for him.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Does Elon Musk believe in the presence of aliens? ‘I think I would know if…’
