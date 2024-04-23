Does Elon Musk believe in the presence of aliens? ‘I think I would know if…’

The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that he believes that aliens don’t exist. This came as a response by Elon Musk in a recent interview during which Tucker Carlson said that he believes in the existence of aliens and "there's a ton of evidence that they're under the ocean and under the ground." Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

Read more: M&M Finance share price falls over 7% as company delays Q4 results

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

However, Elon Musk disagreed with Carlson. He posted on X, "I have seen no evidence for aliens and, with ~6000 satellites orbiting Earth, I think I would know.”

Elon Musk has been known for making big statements that often make the headlines. He seems to have a keen interest in aliens and the extraterrestrial life. In 2018, he posted on X, "it is unknown whether we are the only civilization currently alive in the observable universe,” which he later interpreted as – there would be an added impetus for extending life beyond Earth.

He has become a major defense contractor in the US because of his work at SpaceX, where he launches rockets and satellites for the US military.

Starlink, which is a satellite internet constellation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, played a critical role in the Ukraine war.

Read more: Soon you may not need internet to send photos and files on WhatsApp

Musk is currently busy with the expansion of Tesla and SpaceX. He had postponed his April visit to India and meeting with the Prime Minister about the launch of Tesla in the Indian market to later this year due to the ongoing “heavy workload” in the companies he owns. He has been focusing on expanding in the Asian region because it is a huge potential market for him.