Soon you may not need internet to send photos and files on WhatsApp

WhatsApp may be working on rolling out a new feature wherein users will be able to share photos, videos, documents, etc without an internet connection. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on this feature to enable users to share data easily without the internet. This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo.(AFP)

How will the new feature work on WhatsApp?

This will work in a Bluetooth-enabled environment. Similar to apps like ShareIt, users will have to keep their phones’ Bluetooth on to enable the offline file-sharing process. This is a common system permission on Android that enables applications to use Bluetooth to find nearby devices and share local files.

In addition to identifying nearby devices, WhatsApp requires authorization to access system files and the phone's photo gallery. In order to determine whether other devices are close enough to connect with, the app will also need location permission.

Will transfer of files be safe on WhatsApp?

However, this system of transfer will be very safe. The shared files will be encrypted to ensure that the data remains safe with both parties involved in the data-sharing process and can’t be tampered with.

When will WhatsApp introduce the feature?

WhatsApp has not yet revealed this feature or made an official announcement that this feature would be rolled out but given that it is in its beta testing stage currently, it will soon be out for users to use.

Also, considering how frequently users of WhatsApp share various media files and documents, this new function might be a helpful addition to the service, making it even more convenient for WhatsApp users.