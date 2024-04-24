Nature-inspired office designs: 6 tips for bringing the outdoors inside with earthy tones

Rarely do we think of earthy tones and lush flora when we think of office interiors. Most offices are located in urban jungles, where concrete and glass dominate the skyline and nature takes a back seat. However, there are many benefits that the growing biophilic design trend can bring to employees, such as lower stress levels, higher performance, and increased creativity. Through biophilic design, the wisdom of nature plays a central role in the development of corporate spaces. As well as being aesthetically pleasing, nature-themed workspaces can boost creativity and reduce stress. Adopting biophilic design is an investment in the productivity, well-being, and health of the people who work there, not just in the aesthetics of the offices. (Also read: Corporate interior decor tips: Here's how to design workplaces for employee well-being ) Step into a workspace that breathes life and inspiration with nature-inspired office designs.(Unsplash)

Nature-inspired ideas for office interiors

Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director and CEO- Eleganz Interiors shared with HT Lifestyle some nature-inspired office design ideas to create calm, contemplative workspaces by letting nature take the lead.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

1. Embrace the Green

Green, symbolising harmony and growth, takes center stage in the biophilic office design. Like a breath of fresh air, green promotes a calm vitality that is essential for reducing stress. Incorporating green into the office, whether through paintings, wall colors, or actual plants, creates a grounding atmosphere that counteracts the strains of modern work life.

2. Tranquillity in Whites and Beiges

White brings clarity and spaciousness, aiding focus, while beiges offer warmth and elegance, fostering a calm environment. These neutral tones provide a versatile canvas for personalization and creative expression, allowing employees to add their unique touches.

3. Comfort in Browns

Browns, reminiscent of the natural world, bring balance and comfort to the workspace. These tones promote stability and security, enhancing employee well-being and fostering a sense of belonging amidst the demands of work life. Additionally, incorporating brown tones aligns with the trend of biophilic design, which integrates elements of nature indoors.

4. Natural Design Elements

Design elements that are inspired by nature, such as natural textures and materials, foster harmony and a sense of connectedness to the natural world. This has a relaxing impact that improves the atmosphere overall and fosters a productive workplace.

5. Organic Shapes

Including organic and natural forms in the design of a workspace encourages balance and harmony. Curved lines and flowing contours resonate with our innate connection to nature, creating a visually pleasing and soothing environment.

6. Activating the Senses

Water features, green walls, organic scents, and textured materials are just a few examples of how biophilic design activates the senses. This design principle is known to promote inner tranquillity and well-being by evoking a sensory connection with nature.

As the majority of workers spend a significant amount of their time in offices, it is imperative to design spaces that reflect the natural world. The benefits of nature can be brought indoors by using biophilic components such as earthy tones, natural light, fresh air, walking paths and greenery. These aspects can help mitigate the harsh realities of urban life and contribute to employees feeling more productive and cared for.