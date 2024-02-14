UFO whistleblowers reveal how the space shuttle ‘zapped’ the US nuke in 1964 ‘using laser beams’

The incident involving a UFO and a US nuclear missile has been revealed by several former military officers, who claim to have witnessed the event on film. The missing tape that shows a UFO ‘engaging’ a US nuclear warhead in 1964(Getty Images)

The incident occurred on September 15, 1964, when an Atlas missile carrying a dummy warhead was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, as part of a routine test. According to the witnesses, a strange craft shaped like a disc with a dome on top appeared near the missile, and fired four beams of light at it, causing it to malfunction.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The craft then flew away at high speed, leaving behind no trace of its origin or purpose.

The witnesses were Lieutenant Bob Jacobs and Major Florenze Mansmann, who were part of the team responsible for filming the test from a remote site in Big Sur, California. They say they saw the footage of the UFO encounter shortly after the launch, in a classified screening attended by two CIA agents, who confiscated the tape and warned them to keep quiet.

ALSO READ| Will Donald Trump face justice? Judge may deliver verdict on New York fraud case by Friday

Witnesses validate existence of classified footage

Lt Jacobs said Maj Mansmann told him “it had never happened” and “not to talk about it”. Maj Mansmann later confirmed Lt Jacobs’ account, and described the UFO as a “classic disc” with a “raised bubble” in the center, and a “glowing” and “rotating” lower saucer.

The existence of the footage was also verified by Luis Elizondo, the former head of the Pentagon’s advanced aerospace threat identification program (AATIP), who said he had seen it himself. However, he did not reveal this directly, but through an anonymous US Senate investigator, who contacted Robert Hastings, an author and researcher of UFOs and nuclear weapons.

Mr Hastings, who has written books such as UFOs And Nukes: The Secret Link Revealed, published an article about the incident on his website, The UFO Chronicles, where he quoted Mr Elizondo as saying that the footage showed “exactly what Dr Jacobs has maintained over the years - a UFO actually interfered with an Atlas missile in flight, as it carried a dummy nuclear warhead aloft”.

ALSO READ| House Republicans impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas second time in a week

Mr Hastings also wrote that the footage showed the UFO “engaging the warhead with a luminous beam - which turned on and off four times - as it travelled downrange at several thousand miles-per-hour over the Pacific Ocean”.

The story of the UFO encounter has been circulating for decades, but has gained renewed attention in recent years, as the public interest in UFOs has increased.

However, the fate of the footage remains unknown, and it is possible that it was destroyed along with Mr Elizondo’s files and emails, when he resigned from AATIP in 2017, citing frustration with the Pentagon’s secrecy and lack of support for the program.