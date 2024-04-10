Hand sanitizers recalled in US as FDA warns methanol exposure could cause coma, blindness

Health officials in the United States have recalled several lots of hand sanitisers and aloe gels over the risk of methanol exposure. The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel were recalled as they contain “alcohol denatured with methanol.” The FDA said in a notice that methanol can be highly toxic. Hand sanitisers are being recalled in the US as FDA issues warning over Methanol exposure(Representational Image)

Why are hand sanitisers being recalled?

The agency warned that “substantial methanol exposure” could lead to “nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.”

FDA further said that while there haven't been any reports of “adverse events” related to the recalled products, children who may accidentally ingest them are at high risk.

The products affected by the recall are labelled as “ARUBA ALOE Hand Sanitizer GEL 80% Alcohol Made in Aruba World’s Finest Aloe” and “Alcoholada Gel Pain Relieving Gel 0.5% Lidocaine Hydrochloride.”

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” FDA said in a notice for immediate release.

The agency added that the affected products were “distributed between 5/1/2021 and 10/27/2023 and sold in the US online only via the Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. website.” It further said that the company “has notified all customers that bought these products by email and has offered a discount coupon for a next purchase.”

FDA urged the existing consumers of the recalled products to stop using them and “discard the product.” “Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product,” FDA said.