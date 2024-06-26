Vivek Ramaswamy pushes back subpoena, citing he is too busy with presidential campaign in legal documents

There's a old saying, “A student is not better than the teacher, but the student who has been fully trained will be like the teacher,” and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took it by heart. Entrepreneur and former US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a campaign event for former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Racine, Wisconsin, on June 18, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

The former presidential candidate is adopting a tactic similar to Donald Trump’s by arguing that his campaign duties should exempt him from providing testimony in a legal case. DailyMail revealed some exemplary proof that Ramaswamy is fighting a bid to force him to give evidence under oath, claiming he is too busy with his presidential campaign.

The recent one was when Trump was excused from his hush-money trial for a day to attend his son Barron Trump's graduation ceremony.

“As a candidate for President of the United States, I must frequently travel across the United States to campaign, make speeches, give media interviews, and meet with voters,” Ramaswamy wrote in papers filed in federal court in Ohio's Southern District on July 27.

“Consequently, I am often away from home, and when I am home it is often not until late in the evening after a full campaign day,” he continued, per the DailyMail report.

Ramaswamy pushes back on deposition, calling it a ‘fishing expedition’

The biotech entrepreneur described the attempt to make him testify as a “fishing expedition.” Former investors in one of Ramaswamy’s companies have requested the Ohio court to compel him to give a deposition to gather evidence for another case in Bermuda.

Alpine Partners the investors alleged that they were locked in a messy merger that was sealed in March after being proposed in October.

After winning an initial court order in Ohio earlier that month, the investors handed Ramaswamy a subpoena to appear and testify at their New York offices. They intend to interrogate him regarding his involvement in the $1.7 Billion buyout of Myovant Sciences. Plus, they are asking him to provide documents that could support their case in Bermuda, where they argue that Sumitovant Biotech Ltd, another Ramaswamy firm, did not pay a fair price for their 6.6% stake in Myovant.

Ramaswamy has refused to comply and appealed against the “fishing expedition.”

The nearly-billionaire, whose wealth is estimated at $950 million, asserts he had no recollection of discussions about the takeover negotiations and played no formal role in them. He insists he possesses no material information that cannot be obtained from other executives involved in the merger.

Alpine Partners are trying to ‘harass’ Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy’s legal team argued in a letter that “the only purpose” of the demands for financial documents “is to harass him.” The GOP candidate himself has accused the former shareholders of trying to undermine his 2024 presidential run, claiming that complying with the subpoena would “constitute an undue burden and will materially affect my ability to run for higher office.”

Despite swimming into legal woes, Ramaswamy is surging in the polls, putting pressure on his GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. An exclusive poll for DailyMail.com by JL Partners showed Ramaswamy winning the recent debate, with 28 per cent of respondents saying he had the best night, just ahead of DeSantis.

Ramaswamy’s 2024 campaign spokeswoman said, “Vivek had no real part in this transaction; he actually recused himself from the transaction. This is a business matter that occurred prior to the launch of the campaign, and we'll let the legal process play out.”