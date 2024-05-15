Vivek Ramaswamy with the Freudian slip calling Donald Trump a ‘sham politician’ outside New York court

Former Indian American presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy slipped a word while he was talking outside Donald Trump's New York hush-money trial Tuesday morning. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy addresses the media outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on behalf of former President Donald Trump on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump is accused of 34 felony cases of falsifying business records, which was part of a $130,000 hush-money scheme to put out the stories of his alleged extramarital affairs with pornstar Stormy Daniels that he feared would be damaging to his presidential campaign in 2016.

He is the first former president to be sent to the trial for the criminal charges.

Ramaswamy, who supported Trump soon after he withdrew from the 2024 GOP race, was one of the few Republicans who came to Manhattan to speak the former president in his trial - including House Speaker Mike Johnson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, United States Representative Byron Donalds, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., ex-President's son Eric Trump and Republican National Committee (RNC) co-Chair Lara Trump.

Ramaswamy said, “God bless our country. I pray for our future, and let’s pray for our country being stronger on the other side of this disgusting sham politician,” before promptly correcting his slip, “Prosecution,” he quickly amended.

Ramaswamy torches Biden administration's ‘sham trial’

Before flocking to the Manhattan court, the biotech entrepreneur took to X and lambasted the Biden administration's “sham trial,” lamenting it as “a politically motivated assault on the leading candidate for US President, green-lit by his political opponent, Joe Biden, and carried out at the highest levels of the White House and Department of Justice.”

He torched Matthew Colangelo, Biden's former number#3 at the Department of Justice, who is now leading the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg prosecution effort, a criminal because he was himself a candidate for office on the promise of going after Trump.

Ramaswamy said it is “an insult to American democracy” and “no one has a clue what the alleged crime even is.”

“The irony here is that the crime is supposedly about bad bookkeeping, but the real bookkeeping scandal is how to account for Judge Merchan’s own family members being paid millions of dollars by Democratic operatives.”

He went on saying, “His entire legal theory depends on the ludicrous idea that Trump should have used campaign funds for a personal payment, yet if Trump had done that, they’d be prosecuting him for it - which is the ultimate proof that this is a politicised persecution,” and added, “The American people will deliver the ultimate verdict in November: say NO to the weaponization of justice.”