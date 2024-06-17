 Nikki Haley announces father’s death on Father’s Day, who was Prof Ajit Singh Randhawa? - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Nikki Haley announces father’s death on Father’s Day, who was Prof Ajit Singh Randhawa?

By Aditi Srivastava
Jun 17, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Former SC Governor Nikki Haley's father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, passed away on Father's Day.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Sunday that she lost her father on Father's Day. Professor Ajit Singh Randhawa passed away on June 16, as shared in a social media post. Haley fondly described him as the "smartest, sweetest, kindest," alongside a heartbreaking photo of her hugging her late father. Earlier in March, the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet announced her departure from the Republican presidential race wishing Donald Trump ‘good luck.’

Nikki Haley announces father’s death

"My heart is heavy knowing he is gone," Haley expressed on X (formerly Twitter.) "He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace. He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and the best father to his four children. He was such a blessing to all of us. Happy Father’s Day Dad. We will miss you dearly," she reflected on his career as a professor and a family man. Nikki Haley's father had previously been diagnosed with cancer. Both of Haley's parents, who were affluent natives of India, relocated to rural South Carolina in 1969.

Who was Prof Ajit Singh Randhawa?

Upon immigrating to the US, Haley's father found a new career as a professor at Voorhees College. Her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, also entered the workforce, teaching sixth-grade social studies before venturing into entrepreneurship. Her gift shop eventually blossomed into a successful million-dollar fashion boutique.

Throughout Haley's political path, her dad was always there to back her up. He was there too when her presidential bid kicked off in Charleston last year, a crucial point in her journey to the White House. In January, she paused her campaign and flew back to South Carolina to visit her father, who was battling cancer. Then, in March, she bid goodbye to her presidential bid.

“The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets,” Haley said while announcing her withdrawal. “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the vote – those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him. And I hope he does that,” she added.

News / World News / US News / Nikki Haley announces father's death on Father's Day, who was Prof Ajit Singh Randhawa?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
