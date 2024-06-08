Nikki Haley takes strong stand after facing ire for writing ‘finish them’ on Israeli artillery shell

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has chosen a very different stance at a time when pro-Palestine protestors are seeking a truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, and Israeli parliament member Dani Danon visit the site of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, Israel, on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Bloomberg)

As the US government faces criticism for its backing for Israel, Haley slammed the Biden administration in an article published in The New York Post, claiming that they had completely "forgotten" what Hamas did on October 7.

Haley, the ex-GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor, recently paid a visit to Israel and came under fire for writing “Finish them” on an Israeli artillery shell.

In the op-ed, she emphasised on her recent trip and the need of Israel's counter-offensive against terrorist organisation Hamas.

Nikki Haley visits the site of the Nova festival, where partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Reim, southern Israel, May 27, 2024.(REUTERS)

Israel must ‘finish the job in Gaza’, avers Haley

"It's crucial that Israel finish the job in Gaza, defeat Hamas and return every hostage back home to their families," she noted.

The former ambassador continued her tirade against Biden and members of Congress for attempting to prevent weapon supply to Israel while failing to provide the nation with the protection it requires against Iran.

She further called the demand for a ceasefire "worst of all", adding that "a cease-fire is the same as defeat."

"It would give the terrorists time and resources to complete their mission, which is the total destruction of Israel," the former governor stressed.

Haley went on to target the International Criminal Court ((ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for calling on Israel to cease the war.

“Any country or entity that attacks Israel emboldens America’s enemies. Punishing them is key to protecting ourselves,” the Republican leader stated.

Over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its counteroffensive following a terror attack by Hamas on its soil, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Several world leaders and organisations have called for Israel to halt the operation as its military moves toward the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where thousands of Palestinians are seeking safety. The Israeli military argues that Rafah is Hamas' last bastion.

Russia, China vetoed UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire plan

On Thursday, June 6, Russia and China vetoed their powers in the United Nations Security Council, expressing alarm over a US draft resolution that would support Biden's plan for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Algeria, the council's sole Arab member, has also indicated that it is not prepared to support the text, according to diplomats. For it to succeed, a resolution must have a minimum of nine votes and have no vetoes from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, or Russia.