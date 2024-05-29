Nikki Haley blasted for writing 'finish them' on Israeli shell after Rafah massacre, ‘deport her back to India’

Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is facing severe criticism for writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell during a visit to sites near the northern border with Lebanon. Nikki Haley seen writing a message on an Israeli shell to be used against people of Gaza

“I support DEPORTING NIKKI HALEY to her ancestral homeland of India,” said an angry social media user after her message on an Israeli IDF bomb went viral.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A photograph showing Haley kneeling and writing on a shell with a purple marker, was posted on X by Danny Danon, a member of the Israeli parliament and former ambassador to the United Nations, who accompanied her on the visit.

Danon’s post read, "'Finish Them'. This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote," and featured the controversial image.

Critics argue that her message is provocative and insensitive, particularly given the ongoing Rafah genocide and its impact on civilians. Social media has erupted in criticism over Haley’s actions:

"Shame on her existence she is evil!" wrote one X user.

“These missiles will be ultimately used to kill innocent civilians and children. This is terrorism,” a third user commented.

Even as the protests ensue the White House has stated that President Joe Biden has no plans to change his Israel policy. This despite a deadly weekend strike on Rafah, but emphasized that he is not ignoring the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Haley, who ended her White House bid in March after a series of defeats in Republican primary contests to Trump, recently ended her hiatus and expressed her intention to vote for him. Although Trump has ruled her out as a vice-presidential candidate, she remains a potential presidential contender for 2028.

The Gaza conflict escalated after Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,189 deaths, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Additionally, militants took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 that the Israeli army reports as dead. Israel's retaliatory strikes have killed at least 36,096 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the territory's health ministry.