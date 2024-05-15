Did Republicans pre-plan their dress code to attend Donald Trump's hush money trial in NY? Netizens think so

Day 17 of Donald Trump's hush money trial was a display of solidarity, with key Republican leaders and possible vice presidential candidates rallying around the former president. On Tuesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Reps. Cory Mills and Byron Donalds, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy were pictured together at Trump's hush money trial in New York. Former US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court as former President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York City on May 14, 2024.(AFP)

They were all seen entering the courtroom together as Trump started briefing the press ahead of Michael Cohen's testimony. Ramaswamy was spotted hooting and cheering for Trump as the former president talked about the support he is receiving from his party members.

Defending Trump and labeling the trial a “sham”, one thing that all Republican officials had in common was their dress code, which many netizens on X, formerly Twitter, speculated if they had pre-planned their attire. They were photographed wearing dark blue suits and scarlet ties, a look popularised by Trump.

Netizens wonder why Republicans dressed up like Trump

CSPAN Editor Emmanuel Touhey shared a picture on X, showing four GOP leaders outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court as Gov. Burgum addressed the media.

Responding to his tweet, one X Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett asked: “Did they call each other in the morning to coordinate the fits?”

“It’s cute how they all coordinated outfits for their mock indignation ceremony,” another user wrote.

Republican strategist Brittany Martinez went on to say, "It's giving groomsmen vibes."

A fourth X user chimed in, “Men's Wearhouse had a 4-for-1 sale! Good thing they got the memo to dress alike or Trump might've spoken out about their mismatched suits during the court's recess!”

Trump's hush money trial entered its fifth week on Monday, with his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen's testimony continuing on Tuesday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has charged Trump of falsifying company documents related to a $130,000 hush money payment made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. The payment was made to cover up their alleged affair.

Trump, the probable presidential nominee, has pleaded not guilty to all 34 accusations, denying having an affair with Daniels and claiming that the lawsuit is politically motivated.