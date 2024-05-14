Vivek Ramaswamy to spend a day at Donald Trump's side in hush-money trial

On Tuesday, the former Indian-American presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is scheduled to join former US President Donald Trump at the New York court. Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump on January 15, 2024 night. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Fox News claimed that he will be all day with Trump at his side throughout the hush-money trial.

Ramaswamy said in a statement, “The best proof that the Trump trial is a sham: if DJT had done the exact opposite of the alleged crime, they’d still be prosecuting him & have an even stronger case.”

Ramaswamy, who has long been touted as a potential vice presidential candidate for Trump, has vocally condemned the series of prosecutions targeting the former president.

He contends that the criminal justice system has been wielded as a weapon against Trump in a concerted effort to obstruct his potential return to the White House.

During an April appearance on Fox News' ‘Hannity’, Ramaswamy said, “Every one of these prosecutions… is backfiring.”

“These people are sick and tired of being lied to. They're sick and tired of the lawfare,” he added.

“I've talked to many Democrats who disagree with Donald Trump on many policies but believe we're not a country where you're supposed to use prosecutorial power to eliminate your opponents.”

Trump's allies rally in court

Not only the biotech entrepreneur but also US Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and US Representative Nicole Malliotakis of New York, have attended court proceedings to show their support.

Attorneys General Steve Marshall of Alabama and Brenna Bird of Iowa have also stood with Trump in the criminal trial.

US Sen. Rick Scott of Florida was present with Trump in court just last week.

Vance expressed, “The thing that the president is prevented from saying, which is a disgrace, is that every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democratic political operative.”

The main argument in the case against Trump is the allegation of falsifying business records; prosecutors contend that Trump's former attorney and "fixer", Michael Cohen, paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to silence her claims of an extramarital encounter with Trump.