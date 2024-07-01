Bianca Censori allegedly sent porn videos to Yeezy staff; Kanye West sued amid ‘new slaves’ remark claims

Kanye West has met with fresh legal trouble, this time regarding the alleged treatment of employees who were developing his YZYVSN music streaming app. A new lawsuit filed against the Vultures rapper by a group of former staffers accuses him and one of his former chiefs of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, of creating a toxic environment with alleged ‘racist remarks.’ On the other hand, Kanye’s wife, Bianca, has also been dragged into a lawsuit that claims she sent inappropriate adult content to the staff, which reportedly included minors. Bianca Censori goes pantless under a massive fur coat after leaving a Los Angeles movie theater with husband, Kanye West.(Instagram)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori dragged in new lawsuit by former staffers

According to TMZ, the legal issues arose in a U.S. District Court, implicating Kanye West, and Milo Yiannopoulos in multiple misconduct claims. Bianca Censori, however, was not listed as a defendant. The allegations become even more alarming, with accusations that West referred to his employees as "new slaves." The lawsuit contends that Kanye and his associates were involved in “forced labour and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.”

Also read: Lady Gaga played no role in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' getting dumped by NYC law firm: Team asserts

Bianca Censori accused of sending porn videos to staff

The incident dates back to when Ye decided to launch the YZYVSN streaming service and app, which could have competed with services like Spotify and Apple Music. This move was intended to avoid paying these companies to promote his albums and instead release them on his own platform. For this, he hired several international workers, one of whom was probably 14 at the time. Things escalated in April when Kanye decided to launch Yeezy porn. According to the lawsuit, his wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly sent one worker a file-sharing link containing inappropriate content. It's alleged that these minors were exposed to the content while developing the app.

Kanye West sued for calling his workers ‘new slaves’

The team reportedly included Black members, some underage, who were allegedly promised $120,000 by Milo Yiannopoulos upon completion – but only if they agreed to undisclosed terms. The suit claims both West and Yiannopoulos failed to pay fairly, instead subjecting staff to brutal hours and racist abuse. Employees allege being called "new slaves" and facing inappropriate messages, with Milo accused of using racial emojis and comparing a team member to a school shooter. Everyone in the team was reportedly forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Also read: Meghan Markle 'ordered Prince Harry to ignore’ David Beckham at Invictus Games; 4 years later, he got revenge

In May, Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Yeezy, citing concerns about the nature of the work and stating that it posed "an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."