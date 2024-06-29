Kanye West begs ex-wife Kim Kardashian for money amid financial crisis: Report

Kanye West has found himself in deep waters as popular brands continue to cut him off. Amid his growing financial crisis, the 47-year-old rapper has reportedly reached out to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seeking help. Following his fallout with Adidas over antisemitism row, the Praise God hitmaker's earnings have taken a toll. Kanye West is reportedly begging Kim Kardashian for money amid financial woes

In October 2022, the German company dropped West after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media. “Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate, and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance,” a source told In Touch.

The insider continued, “He’s still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he’s seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth.” West recently raised eyebrows after he was seen flying economy with his wife, Bianca Censori.

“At first, he didn’t let it affect his spending habits, if anything he spent more to prove he could, but it’s now gotten to the point where he’s got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets,” the source added.

Earlier this month, a TikTok user shared a video of the Heartless rapper and the Australian native taking a commercial flight. “Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom, to say the least,” TikToker Brandon Doggett wrote in the caption.

“Reigning in his spending is not something he’s used to doing and it’s been a huge blow to his ego,” the source explained, adding, “Meanwhile Kim couldn’t be doing better. She’s been very smart with her money and business is booming, so she’s able to spoil the kids in a way Kanye can’t.”

Highlighting the financial differences between the once-power couple, the source said, “She [Kim] can charter a private jet or stretch limo service at the snap of a finger. He’s still on the hook for custody payments, which is also something he’s finding difficult to sustain.”

“So, it’s put him in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out,” the insider revealed, adding, “Having to admit to her that things are not as great as he likes to pretend is rock bottom for him, the only thing lower is going broke, so he’s had to humble himself and ask her for help.”