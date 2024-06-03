A royal expert has said Meghan Markle will be called Princess Henry if she loses the title Duchess of Sussex. According to Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, it is not likely that King Charles will take away Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles, even though the couple stepped down from their duties back in 2020. What would Meghan Markle be called if stripped of Duchess of Sussex title? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry,” Seward said, according to The Mirror.

“That really would [confuse the Americans],” she added. “I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”

Why would Meghan Markle be called Princess Henry?

Prince Harry was born Prince Henry Charles Albert David. Therefore, if Meghan loses her royal title, she would technically be known as Princess Henry. As per royal tradition, princesses take an official title with their husbands’ names.

Even in the case of Kate Middelton, she was technically called Princess William when she tied the knot with Prince William back in 2011. However, she is referred to as the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Cambridge.

Steward pointed out that despite everything, it is likely that Harry and Meghan will forever be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway,” she said. “I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”

After stepping down from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan started living in California with their two children. Recently, royal author Tom Quinn said King Charles and William “have had lengthy discussions about stripping” Harry and Meghan of their royal titles. However, he added that it is unlikely such a move will be made.

“They are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse,” Quinn told The Mirror last month. “The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about.”