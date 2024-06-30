Prince Harry's ESPYs Award criticised by war hero's mother: Why ‘select such a controversial and divisive individual’

Fuming backlash has poured in from several directions since it was announced a few days ago that Prince Harry would be honoured at the 2024 ESPY Awards, a ceremony helmed by ESPN that honours athletes and sports figures. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Britain, May 8, 2024.(REUTERS)

The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declared him one of the “esteemed recipients” of the Pat Tillman Award, which applauded “exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service.” The Prince is expected to be awarded for his work with injured veterans through the Invictus Games during the prestigious sports event slated for July 11. It will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams.

Amid the growing criticism against the Duke being picked as the recipient of the award for this year, the mother of the slain US hero, after whom the award is named, slammed the decision to honour Prince Harry in his name.

Mary, the mother of the late NFL safety-turned-Army Ranger, reportedly bashed ESPN’s decision, which was made without consulting her. “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she told the Daily Mail.

Further criticising the TV network for choosing Harry despite his privilege, she remarked there were “far more fitting” recipients and “individuals working in that veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans” who deserved the award.

Not standing by the Duke’s selection for the award, she added, “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised.”

While announcing Prince Harry as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award this year, Kate Jackson, VP, Production at ESPN, said: “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalised and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity, and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at the 2024 ESPYs.” The network also lauded Prince Harry’s foundation, claiming how it “transcened borders and impacted lives across every continent” since 2014.

Tillman, after whom the award was named, gave up his sports career to enlist after the 9/11 attacks. Having served in Iraq and Afghanistan, he died by friendly fire in 2004. Tillman was posthumously honoured with the Silver Star and Purple Heart.

His mother reiterated that Prince Harry is already a prominently well-known man, so ESPN should have picked an unsung hero who’d never been recognised before. Usually, people who echo the “legacy of the former NFL player and US Army Ranger, Pat Tillman” of serving others are given this award.

Last year, the US football team Buffalo Bills’ training staff won this award for reviving a player who had suffered a cardiac arrest on the field mid-game. British football player and campaigner Marcus Rashford and retired US Army Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans, who grappled with traumatic brain injury and founded adaptive racing squad Team Unbroken, are some previous recipients of the award.

Officials slam the decision to honour Prince Harry with the Tillman Award as “a gimmick”

Before Tillman’s mother questioned the network’s move, ESPN’s Pat McAfee also vehemently disapproved of the decision, questioning why “ESPYs do this sh*t,” also claiming that they were trying to “p*ss people off.”

McAfee’s castmate Boston Connor also insinuated that the show organisers “weren’t necessarily thrilled about” the Duke’s nomination. Another colleague, TY Schmitt, slandered the awards ceremony, branding it “a gimmick.”