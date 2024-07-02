Ice Spice drops a hint for a probable Taylor Swift collaboration

Ice Spice is set to release her new album titled Y2K on July 26, 2024. The album’s title is in honour of her birth date January 1, 2000. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the recent award evening of the BET Awards on Sunday, Ice Spice teased about collaborations on her new album. One name in speculations that piqued the interest of fans was Taylor Swift. The two have collaborated before on the remix version of Taylor’s song, Karma. Ice Spice tips on a Taylor Swift collaboration on her debut album, Y2k. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Also Read: King Charles III reportedly ‘in discussion’ to finally visit Prince Harry in US, but more drama ensues

Taylor Swift features on Ice Spice’s new album?

Talking with Entertainment Tonight, the 24-year-old confirmed her statement of “crazy collaborations” on her album from earlier this month. She was not ready to reveal the names just yet but there is more than one collaborator on the album. There's a couple," she told ET. "That's all I can say."

When asked about the ongoing speculations by fans about Taylor’s feature on the album, Ice said, “I don't know, let's see, let's see, let's see." She did not deny the possibility of the Lover singer’s presence in her upcoming album. The two collaborated last year and Swift has been a big supporter of the rapper since then.

When asked about the inspiration behind her new album, she pointed at her 2004 Versace gown she donned for the awards evening and said “Like, are you kidding me? This is the inspo right here."

Also Read: Taylor Swift performs Clara Bow for Stevie Nicks during Dublin tour: Travis Kelce, Julia Roberts in attendance

Collaboration story behind the remix version of Karma

In 2023, Taylor explained, in a Spotify audio snippet, how the two came on board for the remix version of the former’s song. The conversation started when Ice’s team reached out to the Folklore singer to if she would be interested in a collaboration anytime soon. Taylor had been a fan of the Grammy-nominated rapper’s songs, so when the opportunity presented itself, the 34-year-old singer grabbed it with no second thought. “So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' So she jumped in headfirst", Taylor said and the rest is history.

Ice is also preparing for her Y2K world tour ahead of her album drop.