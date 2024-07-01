Taylor Swift performs Clara Bow for Stevie Nicks during Dublin tour: Travis Kelce, Julia Roberts in attendance

Actor Stevie Nicks attended the night of The Eras Tour in Dublin. In her final tour, Taylor Swift utilised the opportunity of Fleetwood Mac’s presence and debuted her song Clara Bow from her latest album Tortured Poets Department for the first time during her concert. The singer and the actor have been friends for over a decade. Taylor dedicated the night’s acoustic set to Nicks and praised her presence in the Lover singer’s life. The concert was held in Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Sunday. Taylor Swift dedicates Clara Bow to Stevie Nicks who attended her concert in Dublin on Sunday. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Justin Timberlake jokes about his drunk driving arrest during Boston world tour, leaving fans speechless

Taylor praises Nicks before Clara Bow performance

As reported by Rolling Stone, right before playing the song that mentioned Nicks, Taylor expressed her gratitude towards the actor in front of a cheering crowd. “You don’t even know she’s doing it, she’s just become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand,” the Folklore singer began right before playing the acoustic set.

She continued, “I can’t tell you how rare that is. She’s a hero of mine and someone I can tell her any secrets — she’d never tell anybody.” Taylor also mentioned how Nicks have been a helping hand to her over the years for so many things in her life. She introduced the star attendee to her cheering fans, saying, “I’m talking about Stevie Nicks. So I’m going to play ‘Clara Bow’ for the first time for her.”

Also Read: Bianca Censori allegedly sent porn videos to Yeezy staff; Kanye West sued amid ‘new slaves’ remark claims

Travis Kelce and Julia Roberts at the Dublin Tour

Apart from Nicks, actor Julia Roberts and beau Travis Kelce also graced the tour's last night in Dublin. The two were spotted conversing in the VIP tent as Taylor performed her set on stage. As reported by Page Six, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end rushed from his teammates wedding in California on Saturday night to support her lady.

Bridgerton actor Florence Hunt was also spotted swaying to the beats of Evermore singer's rhythms.

Also Read: Firerose recalls traumatic marriage with Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray, ‘I was afraid’

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks friendship timeline

Taylor and Nicks’ friendship can be traced back to their performance in 2010 at the 52nd Grammy Awards and later in the year the actor wrote an essay about the rising singer in the Times Magazine. As reported by USA Today, the two bonded over the years and in 2022, Nicks expressed how You’re On Your Own Kid from Taylor’s Midnight album brought her comfort while she was grieving a friend. The 34-year-old singer performed the song for her icon during the Dublin night as well.