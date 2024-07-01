Firerose recalls traumatic marriage with Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray, ‘I was afraid’

Firerose reflected on her traumatic relationship with her estranged husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, in a recent interview. Just seven months after tying the knot, the Australian singer and Miley Cyrus' father were headed for a bitter divorce. Talking to Page Six, the 36-year-old said that the Words by Heart singer imposed “very strict rules” on her. Firerose reflects on her traumatic marriage with Billy Ray Cyrus

Inside Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus' abusive marriage

“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” Firerose said, adding, “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”

The 62-year-old country singer often screamed and yelled at her. Due to the constant stress, Firerose passed out just two days before their wedding. Firerose also revealed that Billy threw her out of their Tennessee home the same day she was due for a double mastectomy.

One of her close friends told the outlet, “It felt like Firerose was in a prison that she didn’t sign up for.” The friend added that Billy would also give her the “silent treatment” at times. “I withdrew …I was afraid to talk,” she said.

Firerose first met the Some Gave All singer in 2010 while he was still married to Tish Cyrus and starring alongside his daughter on Disney's Hannah Montana. They had become friends by the time Billy told her that he believed they were “soul mates.” However, they barely spoke at the time.

But, 10 years later, Billy tracked her down and told her that she had been on his mind for the past decade. “Every day, he told me, ‘I’m getting divorced’ but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long. I just accepted everything he told me to be true,” said Firerose.

“I would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man, but he was such a great manipulator,” she continued, adding, “He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f–ing b–ch, crazy w–re.' It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”