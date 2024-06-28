Ravi Dubey on Ve Haaniyaan surpassing Miley Cyrus' Flowers on Instagram: It is a big thing for us

Actors-turned-producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are celebrating the unprecedented success of their debut song Ve Haaniyaan, under their label Dreamiyata Musiic. Since its release, the song has surged to over 100 million views on YouTube, surpassing Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-winning track Flowers from 2023 and becoming a viral sensation on Instagram with more than 6.2 million reels created. Ravi Dubey was seen in Ve Haaniyaan with Sargun Mehta

Speaking exclusively to us about his song capturing hearts and receiving widespread praise for its soulful melody, Dubey expresses his gratitude for the tremendous success, attributing it to what he describes as “divine grace.” “It is a big thing for us. We are very encouraged, it feels really good. We never strategised anything. There is some divine grace because of which things like this are happening. We are grateful for whatever is happening,” Dubey shares.

He acknowledges the pivotal role of social media in amplifying the song’s reach and impact. “Consumption of content happened majorly on Instagram, hence we are seeing such great numbers in terms of views and people making reels on the song,” Dubey explains.

He, however, emphasises that the song, featuring themselves and sung by Avvy Sra and Danny, wasn’t a professional endeavour but a deeply personal one. “With our own sense of melody, we felt that this is a great song and so, we released it on our 10th anniversary. The song is very close to our heart,” the 41-year-old tells us. Mehta and Dubey began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in December 2013.

Check out Miley Cyrus' song

Further, sharing his thoughts, Dubey says, “We didn’t get any investors on board or collaborated with anyone. We felt the song was about partnership and completely resonated with it. It’s something Sargun and I stand for, when it comes to our relationship. So, we wanted to do it for ourselves.”

Looking ahead, Dubey discloses their plans to explore different musical genres and collaborate with international artists for upcoming renditions of Ve Haaniyaan. “There are some very interesting things happening. In the upcoming songs, we will collaborate with some amazing artists. We are trying to touch various genres and looking at some international collaborations as well,” he concludes.