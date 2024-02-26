Ravi Dubey on Ve Haaniyan with wife Sargun Mehta trending: Instagram reels show the absorption of the song

Actor Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, known for their acting projects, recently embarked on a new journey as they ventured into the realm of music with their label. Their debut song Ve Haaniyan, has not just made waves on YouTube and Spotify, but is also a personal favourite for people to use it on their Instagram reels. "When Vehaaniyan started trending, we were just very thankful," Dubey expresses with gratitude. "Me and Sargun keep talking about it that this song is the first one of our label. We started the label with no prior experience. We have been a part of the industry but this is a completely new domain for us and it's an unknown territory." sargun mehta ravi dubey ve haaniyan

The couple is happy about the appreciation and the unexpected success of their maiden venture. "And when the song began not only to trend, but to exponentially, people started making reels and the kind of response it started getting, we knew it could only happen with divine grace. We are very thankful to the almighty for giving us the wisdom to do this and there was so much support from the environment," quips the 40-year-old.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The overwhelming response to Ve Haaniyan has not only affirmed their decision to explore this new avenue but has also fueled their creative aspirations. "It also encouraged us to make more content forward which will soon be seen," remarks Dubey, adding, "Instagram reels show the absorption of the song and if people are relating to it. Validation se zyada, it's a health metric of the song in a way."

"We did not strategise so much before making the song, our decisions are mostly purely gut-oriented," shares Dubey, continuing, "We liked the feel of the song and to put out our first song, we felt that me and Sargun should feature in it."

Looking ahead, the duo is eager to continue their journey, fueled by the organic response and validation from the audience. "With social media, you have a very organic response and validation from the audience on how they are consuming the song, and whether or not they are consuming it. Either way, ya toh aap Jeet te hain ya seekhte hain. Agle content mai kya rectify karna hai, ya fir aapko pata chal jaata hai what attributes made it do well," ends Dubey.