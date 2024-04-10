EarthCam video shows Country singer Morgan Wallen throwing chair off bar rooftop: Watch

A viral footage on X (Formerly Twitter) shows Country music artist Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a Broadway chair off from a 6-floor rooftop bar in downtown Nashville. Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville. Wallen was booked into jail early Monday, April 8, 2024 on three felony counts .(AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)(AP)

The video, lensed byEarthCam, clearly captured Wallen purportedly hurling a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar on Broadway, on the night of April 8 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Metro Nashville Police Department has taken the matter seriously, charging Wallen with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanour for disorderly conduct.

ALSO READ| Country star Morgan Wallen held after allegedly throwing chair from Nashville bar's rooftop

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed these charges and stated that his client was arrested shortly after the incident at 10:53 p.m. and is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

The police report indicates that the chair nearly hit two officers on the street below, and Wallen’s mugshot, where he is seen smiling, has been circulated.

‘OUR PIGS FLY/OUR CHAIRS DON’T’

Owned by fellow country music star Eric Church, Chief’s Bar found itself at the centre of this incident. While Church’s representative, who also represents Wallen, abhors to comment, the bar itself responded with humour on social media.

They posted an image on Instagram with a message on their marquee, reading, “OUR PIGS FLY/OUR CHAIRS DON’T/RODNEY SCOTT’S/WHOLE HOG ROOFTOP BBQ.”

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Wallen was booked into custody at 12:36 a.m. and released on $12,000 bond at 3:29 a.m. The bond, set by Criminal County Clerk Howard Gentry, was $15,250. Wallen is expected to appear in court for these charges on May 3.

ALSO READ| Country singer Morgan Wallen denounces fan for booing Taylor Swift

This incident is not Wallen’s first brush with the law

In 2020, he was arrested outside Kid Rock’s Big [A–] Honky Tonk and Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. Following that event, Wallen took to social media to apologize, stating, “Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

“Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all,” he went on.

However, rumours swirl that he threw the chair in anger after learning of his ex-partner, KT Smith, and the mother of his son, Indigo, eloping with digital content creator Luke Scornavacco shortly after their engagement.