Country star Morgan Wallen held after allegedly throwing chair from Nashville bar's rooftop

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly threw a chair from a rooftop of a popular bar in Nashville. Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest on three felonies of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.(AP )

“At 10:53 on Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” his attorney Robinson told Tennessean.

According to Wallen's arrest record, the chair fell from the rooftop when Metro Nashville police officers were deployed in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway.

The chair struck the ground a short distance away from the cops' position, reported NewsChannel 5.

Wallen was seen laughing after bizarre incident

Following this, bar employees reported to the police that Wallen had thrown the chair from the sixth floor, showing the video in which can be seen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.” According to witnesses, Wallen even laughed after the incident.

Wallen was freed at roughly 3:30 am on Monday after paying a $15,250 bond. He is due to appear in a court regarding the incident on May 3.

This incident comes days after Wallen started his 2024 One Night at a Time tour. The musician is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 2 and 3.

All you need to know about Wallen's controversies

Wallen, who won the 2023 Billboard Music Awards eleven times, has been involved in controversy before.

In 2021, he was featured in a video released by TMZ , hurling a racial slur. Following this, Big Loud suspended his recording contract and his music was taken off of various radio stations and streaming sites.

After receiving a setback, Wallen gave $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition and apologised by posting a video on his social media channels.

He was taken into custody on May 24, 2020, for disorderly behavior and public intoxication in the vicinity of Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.

According to the arrest warrant, Wallen was ejected from the area at approximately 11 pm for "kicking glass items." Police stated he got into a verbal altercation with bystanders on the street .

However, Wallen's popularity remained unaffected by his actions as he released his third studio album, "One Thing at a Time" last year in March.

Wallen recently announced that he will open a pub in 2024 in Nashville named "This Bar". The name of the bar, which will be built at 107 4th Avenue North on Lower Broadway, is inspired from his 2019 song.