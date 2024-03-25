Mizzou senior Riley Strain’s death in Nashville was ‘accidental,’ police say

Police have said University of Missouri senior Riley Strain’s death in Nashville was “accidental.” Strain, 22, went missing earlier this month after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge. He was in Music City for a fraternity conference with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers. Mizzou senior Riley Strain’s death in Nashville was "accidental," police have said (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Facebook)

After a massive manhunt, his body was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department said on Saturday, March 23, that his death was "accidental.” No foul play had been found, it said, according to local station WKRN.

The Metro Nashville PD posted on X after his body was found, “The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending.”

Body camera footage released after Strain’s disappearance revealed that he spoke with a police officer on Gay Street minutes before he went missing. Another video that was shared, and was captured by the Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop, showed him stumbling near Church Street that night.

Strain’s stepdad, Chris Whiteid, alleged that the bartender at Luke Bryan’s bar, 32 Bridge Food + Drink, cut off the Mizzou senor after he was overserved. The bar, however, disagreed. It said Strain was served just one alcoholic drink. He went missing shortly after being kicked out by the security team.

Riley Strain’s parents speak out

Strain’s parents spoke out after his death. “I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please,” Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, told reporters, according to Fox 17. “Please for me, hug your babies tight tonight.”

Appreciating the Nashville Police Department, the United Cajun Navy, the community, and his family for the help, Strain’s father Ryan Gilbert said, “It’s just unbelievable what they’ve done for us.”

Strain’s stepfather Chris said, “We’re quite thankful for everything that you’ve done for our family. The grace that you’ve given us, it means a lot, more than you’ll ever know.”