Mizzou senior Riley Strain’s parents speak out after body found in Nashville: ‘Hug your babies tight tonight’

University of Missouri senior Riley Strain’s parents and stepfather have spoken out after his body was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville days after he went missing. “I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please,” Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, told reporters, Fox 17 reported. “Please for me, hug your babies tight tonight.” Mizzou senior Riley Strain’s parents have spoken out after his body was found in Nashville (Chris Whiteid via AP)

During a press conference, Strain’s family members wore green, his favourite colour. The 22-year-old disappeared after being kicked out of a bar in Nashville. He was in Music City for a fraternity conference with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers.

‘Some of our darkest hours’

Strain’s father Ryan Gilbert expressed his gratitude to the Nashville Police Department, the United Cajun Navy, the community, as well his family for their help in looking for Strain. “It’s just unbelievable what they’ve done for us,” he said.

Chris Whiteid, Strain’s stepfather, said the two weeks when Strain remained missing was an “emotional roller-coaster.” “We’re quite thankful for everything that you’ve done for our family. The grace that you’ve given us, it means a lot, more than you’ll ever know,” he said.

“To the people of Nashville, I can’t thank you enough for the support, the love, the encouragement that you’ve shown myself and my wife. You don’t understand how much that meant to us in some of our darkest hours,” he added.

A candlelight vigil was organised and held by family, friends, and members of the Nashville community in Strain’s memory on Friday. Gay Street, where the vigil was held, was one of the last places where Strain was seen before he vanished.

Delta Chi has also opened up about their brother in a statement to New York Post. “The Delta Chi Fraternity is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our esteemed fraternity brother, Riley Strain,” it said. “Our hearts go out to Riley’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time as we work to provide support and resources to all those affected by this tragedy.”