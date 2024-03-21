 From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, videos of Riley Strain that surfaced after disappearance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, videos of Riley Strain that surfaced after disappearance

BySumanti Sen
Mar 21, 2024 02:14 PM IST

University of Missouri student Riley Strain, 22, remains missing one week after he disappeared Nashville

University of Missouri student Riley Strain remains missing one week after he disappeared. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said they have checked both hospitals and jails but there were no signs of the 22-year-old.

From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, several videos of Riley Strain surfaced after his disappearance (Chris Whiteid via AP)
From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, several videos of Riley Strain surfaced after his disappearance (Chris Whiteid via AP)

Strain vanished on March 8 after allegedly being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge in Nashville. In the aftermath of his disappearance, various CCTV footage were released by police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Footage of Riley Strain released after his disappearance

Police released one video on March 12, where Strain can be seen in downtown Nashville the same night he went missing.

Another video, captured by the Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop, showed him stumbling near Church Street that same night.

The most recent video, shared by Metro Nashville Police Department, showed Strain speaking with a police officer minutes before he vanished. The police officer was on Gay Street in response to a burglary call.

“Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min,” Metro Nashville PD posted on X.

On the same thread, it wrote, “No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video.”

TC Restaurant Group, the operator and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge, has said that it is working closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return,” the group said, according to WSMV4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, videos of Riley Strain that surfaced after disappearance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On