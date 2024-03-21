From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, videos of Riley Strain that surfaced after disappearance

University of Missouri student Riley Strain remains missing one week after he disappeared. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said they have checked both hospitals and jails but there were no signs of the 22-year-old. From stumbling on the street to speaking with a cop, several videos of Riley Strain surfaced after his disappearance (Chris Whiteid via AP)

Strain vanished on March 8 after allegedly being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge in Nashville. In the aftermath of his disappearance, various CCTV footage were released by police.

Footage of Riley Strain released after his disappearance

Police released one video on March 12, where Strain can be seen in downtown Nashville the same night he went missing.

Another video, captured by the Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop, showed him stumbling near Church Street that same night.

The most recent video, shared by Metro Nashville Police Department, showed Strain speaking with a police officer minutes before he vanished. The police officer was on Gay Street in response to a burglary call.

“Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min,” Metro Nashville PD posted on X.

On the same thread, it wrote, “No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video.”

TC Restaurant Group, the operator and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge, has said that it is working closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return,” the group said, according to WSMV4.