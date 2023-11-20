Billboard Music Awards 2023 full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Drake, Morgan Wallen and more

Billboard Music Awards 2023 (BBMAs) took place on Sunday. At the annual music awards show, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen dominated this year. Morgan won big at the BBMAs. He took home a string of top prizes – 11 in total. Meanwhile, Taylor won an impressive 10 awards, and thanked fans for their support in a prerecorded message. Also read: BTS’ Jungkook’s song Seven feat Latto wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Award Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen won 10, and 11 awards, respectively.

Taylor Swift, Drake tie for the most BBMAs ever

Taylor Swift headed into the 2023 BBMAs as a nominee in 20 categories. By winning 10 of the 20 honours, she tied with Drake as the most-awarded recipient in BBMA history.

Drake came into this year's awards with 34 and won five more, including top rap touring artist and top rap male artist. Taylor was already the top female winner of all time with 29 wins heading into the 2023 ceremony. Her current tally of 39 includes this year's wins for top female artist, top artist and top Billboard global artist.

Taylor's message for fans

Taylor Swift told fans after her win, “None of this happens without you... I’m so honoured that this year you made the Eras Tour so magical. You went and saw the movie. You cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make.”

Morgan Wallen won big

The country singer took home a string of top prizes – 11 in total – such as top male artist, top Hot 100 artist, top streaming songs artist and top country artist. "Last awards show I went to, we came home empty-handed. And this one, I don’t have enough hands for them all," Morgan Wallen told fans after his BBMAs victory. “Either way, I promise I’m going to stay the same regardless if we come home with 10 or 0. I’m going to give you my all every single night, every single time I go into the studio.”

Performers at the 2023 BBMAs included Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Stray Kids, Peso Pluma and Morgan Wallen.

Here's the full list of Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners:

Top artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top new artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Winner: Zach Bryan

Top male artist

Drake

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Top female artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top duo/group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Winner: Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 artist

Drake

Luke Combs

SZA

Taylor Swift

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 songwriter (new)

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Zach Bryan

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 producer (new)

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Winner: Joey Moi

Top streaming songs artist

Drake

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Top radio songs artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

The Weeknd

Winner:Taylor Swift

Top song sales artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

The Weeknd

Winner:Taylor Swift

Top Billboard global (excluding US) artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

The Weeknd

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top R&B artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Winner: SZA

Top R&B male artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

Winner: The Weeknd

Top R&B touring artist

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Winner: Beyoncé

Top rap artist

21 Savage

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Winner: Drake

Top rap male artist

21 Savage

Travis Scott

Winner: Drake

Top rap female artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Winner: Nicki Minaj

Top rap touring artist

50 Cent

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Winner: Drake

Top country artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Top country male artist

Luke Combs

Zach Bryan

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Top country female artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Winner: Taylor Swift

Top country duo/group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Winner: Zac Brown Band

Top country touring artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Top rock artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Winner: Zach Bryan

Top rock touring artist

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Winner: Coldplay

Top Latin artist

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Winner: Bad Bunny

Top Latin male artist

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Winner: Bad Bunny

Top Latin female artist

Rosalia

Shakira

Winner: Karol G

Top Latin duo/group

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Frontera

Winner: Fuerza Regida

Top Latin touring artist

Daddy Yankee

RBD

Winner: Karol G

Top global K-pop artist (new)

Jimin

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Winner: NewJeans

Top K-pop touring artist (new)

SUGA

TWICE

Winner: BLACKPINK

Top Afrobeats artist (NEW)

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Winner: Burna Boy

Top dance/electronic artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Winner: Beyoncé

Top Christian artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING and COUNTRY

Winner: Lauren Daigle

Top gospel artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Winner: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Winner: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Top Soundtrack

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: Barbie: The Album

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Winner: SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

Future, I Never Liked You

Lil Baby, It’s Only Me

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Winner: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Winner: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Top Rock Album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Winner: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Winner: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top K-Pop Album (new)

Jimin, FACE

NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Winner: Stray Kids, 5-STAR

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

Tiësto, DRIVE

Winner: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Top Christian Album

Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

CAIN, Rise Up

Elevation Worship, LION

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Winner: Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

Tye Tribbett, All Things New

Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Winner: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin'

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

SZA, Kill Bill

Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero

Winner: Morgan Wallen, Last Night

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

SZA, Kill Bill

Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero

Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange

Winner: Morgan Wallen, Last Night

