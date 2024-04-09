Country singer Morgan Wallen denounces fan for booing Taylor Swift

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been making waves with his One Night at a Time Tour. Fans are pouring love to Morgan Wallen for defending Taylor Swift from booing(AFP/Instagram/Morgan Wallen)

To make a proper debut as an opening act on Friday night at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Wallen not only produced superb music but he went beyond that to achieve history by breaking the venue’s record.

But, the 30-year-old artist went viral on social for his chivalry, he hushed the crowd from booing Taylor Swift.

“I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” he quipped, referring to Swift’s upcoming visit to the same stadium with her Eras Tour in November. The mention of Swift elicited boos from the audience, but Wallen was quick to diffuse the situation with a positive message, “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.”

Friday night, he surpasses previous records set at the 67,000-capacity stadium.

“They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building. And that we’re the first people to do it two nights in a row, so thank you for making it possible for making me to say that,” Wallen announced to the cheering crowd.

The camaraderie between Wallena and Taylor is evident, as the ‘Cowgirls’ singer expressed his appreciation for his fans’ support while pouring respect to Taylor.

“I appreciate that,” he added, “I know y’all got my back, though.”

Fans are pouring love on Wallen

Fans took to social media to comment, with many praising Wallen for his gracious response to the crowd’s reaction.

One user commented like “‘we aint got to boo’ 😘 I love this man!!! 😘” and another chimed in “Greatness recognizing greatness 🤌🏻”

Swift, known for her chart-topping hits and record-breaking tours, is set to continue her musical journey with the second leg of her North American Eras Tour dates starting in October. She will grace stages in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis, playing three dates in each city. Following her North American leg, Swift will head to Canada for her final performances of 2024.

Wallen’s One Night at a Time Tour, named after his hit 2023 album One Thing at a Time, kicked off its latest leg on April 4.

Last night Wallen was arrested for throwing from the sixth floor of a bar in Nashville, later released on bond.