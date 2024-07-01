Justin Timberlake jokes about his drunk driving arrest during Boston world tour, leaving fans speechless

Can't Cry Me a River Over this one! In a surprising turn during his Boston concert, Justin Timberlake seemingly poked fun at his recent DWI arrest. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour singer, fresh off weeks of legal trouble following his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, bounced back on stage with full energy. Reports surfaced earlier that a detained Timberlake mumbled concerns about the incident impacting the tour. Now, it seems he's chosen to address the situation with a lighthearted joke, leaving fans too stunned to speak. Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for drunken driving.

Justin Timberlake’s DWI joke

During his Boston concert stop, the SexyBack singer, took a moment to address his recent Driving while intoxicated arrest. The 43-year-old singer was mid-tour, performing at the TD Garden when a fan captured a video of him making a joke about the incident. In the clip, Timberlake asks the crowd, "So uhhh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?" as the crowd erupted in cheers and noise, he quickly added, "No, I'm just kidding."

After his playful jab about the DUI arrest, Timberlake swiftly steered the conversation back on track. He jumped in with, “Is there anyone here tonight, that it’s your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you’ve been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?,” he said before adding, “For all of you that it’s your first time tonight — on a serious note — I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love.”

Justin Timberlake was feeling ‘remorseful, ashamed’

Timberlake first addressed the situation at Chicago's United Center, expressing gratitude to fans who supported him, stating, "I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

According to a source speaking to ET, the DWI arrest has “taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way to reset himself.” The insider further claimed that Timberlake is “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, taking the situation seriously and acknowledging its potential impact on his family dynamic as a husband and father, as well as on his fans.”

The singer was arrested on June 18 and reportedly spent a night in custody, where he panicked over the situation. The pop star was detained by a young police officer who was unaware of the singer’s identity and asked him to undergo a breathalyzer test, which he refused. Timberlake, with red and glassy eyes, was pulled over on suspicion of running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane in the Hamptons. He subsequently failed a sobriety test. The 43-year-old, who had spent the evening at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, Long Island, confessed to consuming just one martini before choosing to get behind the wheel.