Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without wedding ring days after his DWI arrest, sparks divorce rumours

After DWI arrest is Justin Timberlake now battling marriage woes? Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without her wedding ring

Singer's wife, Jessica Biel was seen without her wedding ring in New York City following husband Justin Timberlake's recent arrest for driving while intoxicated, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage. The couple, both in NYC for professional commitments, has been thrust into the spotlight amid growing concerns from fans.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in The Hamptons after allegedly running a stop sign and swerving on his way home. The singer, who was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, was pulled over by police around midnight. According to reports, Timberlake was visibly intoxicated and reportedly failed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and later released on bail.

A viral video ahead of his arrest for drunk driving captured him with bloodshot eyes as he looked seemingly intoxicated.

Jessica Biel, currently filming "The Better Sister" in NYC, was photographed on set without her wedding ring, sparking rumors of a possible split. Despite the drama, Biel appeared to be in good spirits, smiling for the cameras and engaging with the crew. The absence of her ring, however, did not go unnoticed by fans and the media.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel divorce rumours spiral

Social media quickly lit up with speculation about the couple's relationship status. One Reddit user speculated, "She's going to divorce him soon," while another simply stated, "Divorce incoming." The sighting has led many to wonder if Biel's decision to go ringless is a sign of deeper marital issues or a temporary response to Timberlake's arrest.

Justin Timberlake response to DWI arrest

Timberlake, who is performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his "Future Tomorrow" tour, addressed the incident during a recent show in Chicago. "It's been a tough week," he told the audience, adding, "I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back." His candid admission resonated with fans, many of whom took to social media to express their support for the singer.

Despite the turmoil, Timberlake continues his tour, with upcoming performances in major cities like Boston, Baltimore, and Cleveland, before wrapping up in Kansas City on December 20. His latest show comes after a statement from his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., regarding the intoxicated driving incident. Burke expressed his eagerness to defend Timberlake in court, with a hearing scheduled for July 26.