 Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without wedding ring days after his DWI arrest, sparks divorce rumours | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without wedding ring days after his DWI arrest, sparks divorce rumours

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 26, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Social media is abuzz with Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel divorce rumours after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

After DWI arrest is Justin Timberlake now battling marriage woes?

Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without her wedding ring
Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without her wedding ring

Singer's wife, Jessica Biel was seen without her wedding ring in New York City following husband Justin Timberlake's recent arrest for driving while intoxicated, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage. The couple, both in NYC for professional commitments, has been thrust into the spotlight amid growing concerns from fans.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Justin Timberlake's wife upset after her DWI arrest

Timberlake, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in The Hamptons after allegedly running a stop sign and swerving on his way home. The singer, who was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, was pulled over by police around midnight. According to reports, Timberlake was visibly intoxicated and reportedly failed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and later released on bail.

A viral video ahead of his arrest for drunk driving captured him with bloodshot eyes as he looked seemingly intoxicated.

Jessica Biel, currently filming "The Better Sister" in NYC, was photographed on set without her wedding ring, sparking rumors of a possible split. Despite the drama, Biel appeared to be in good spirits, smiling for the cameras and engaging with the crew. The absence of her ring, however, did not go unnoticed by fans and the media.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel divorce rumours spiral

Social media quickly lit up with speculation about the couple's relationship status. One Reddit user speculated, "She's going to divorce him soon," while another simply stated, "Divorce incoming." The sighting has led many to wonder if Biel's decision to go ringless is a sign of deeper marital issues or a temporary response to Timberlake's arrest.

Justin Timberlake response to DWI arrest

Timberlake, who is performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his "Future Tomorrow" tour, addressed the incident during a recent show in Chicago. "It's been a tough week," he told the audience, adding, "I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back." His candid admission resonated with fans, many of whom took to social media to express their support for the singer.

Despite the turmoil, Timberlake continues his tour, with upcoming performances in major cities like Boston, Baltimore, and Cleveland, before wrapping up in Kansas City on December 20. His latest show comes after a statement from his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., regarding the intoxicated driving incident. Burke expressed his eagerness to defend Timberlake in court, with a hearing scheduled for July 26.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without wedding ring days after his DWI arrest, sparks divorce rumours
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On