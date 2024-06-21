Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest left Jessica Biel ‘extremely upset’: Report

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest left his wife, Jessica Biel, “extremely upset,” according to reports. The 43-year-old singer was taken to the Sag Harbor police station after he blew threw a signpost and failed to stay in his lane Tuesday. Biel, who has been filming her upcoming series The Better Sister in Manhattan was “shocked to hear the news” about her husband's arrest at the time. This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat. (Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)(AP)

Jessica Biel ‘extremely upset’ following husband Justin Timberlake's arrest

The 42-year-old actress “had no idea [about Timberlake's arrest] as she was working” at the time, sources told Us Weekly. The insider went on to add that the Illusionist star was “really worried” about the Mirrors hitmaker after he was charged with DWI. Prior to his arrest, Timberlake was dining with friends at the American Hotel Monday night before leaving in his vehicle.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An eyewitness told NY Post that the SexyBack singer was “wasted.” However, Timberlake told the authorities that he “had only one martini” and “followed my friends home,” per CNN. The Better Place singer refused to take a breath test three times after he was taken to the police station. The outlet added that there was a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake's lawyer breaks silence after DWI arrest, says ‘I will have…’

The Sag Harbor Police Department released Timberlake’s mugshot alongside a statement addressing the arrest that read, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the statement continued, adding that he was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment” and was released “on his own recognizance” after his court appearance.