T.J. Holmes calls out jokes about Justin Timberlake's arrest: ‘His kids have to see that and endure that’

T.J. Holmes has called out the “awful” jokes and memes about Justin Timberlake that have been surfacing following his DWI-related charges. “I know this dude’s kids have to see that and endure that,” Holmes said on an episode of his and Amy Robach’s ‘Amy and T.J.’ podcast on Wednesday, June 19. “He’s a superstar, but he’s a dad.” T.J. Holmes calls out jokes about Justin Timberlake's arrest (officialtjholmes/Instagram, Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)

Holmes added that Timberlake is also “a nephew … [and] a son.” The SexyBack singer shares sons Silas and Phineas, 9 and 3, with his wife Jessica Biel.

‘There is a human side always to these stories’

“I’m looking at a human being in a human experience that really sucks for him,” Holmes said, adding that Timberlake was taken into custody over a “mistake that he made.” Holmes also insisted that he is “not defending anybody.”

“There is a human side always to these stories. [The social media] part sucks. As big as this star is, you know what the day is about to be like,” Holmes said, adding that viewers might later “find out” that there is more to the story.

Robach, meanwhile, wish Timberlake’s family “the best.” “If what they’re saying is true, I feel sad for him, for anyone who has to deal with the aftermath of drinking too much. Thank God no one was hurt,” she said.

Timberlake was reportedly arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated. He was later released from police custody in New York, his attorney said. Police said the singer was “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition” in Sag Harbor, New York.

Timberlake allegedly failed to stop his 2025 BMW at a stop sign. He also failed to maintain his lane of travel, Sag Harbor Police has said. Court records claimed that Timberlake told cops he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to CNN.