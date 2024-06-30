One Piece Season 2 on Netflix: Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol and Dalton cast announced

One Piece reigns as one of the most popular and long-running manga series. Its decades-long success led to various adaptations of Eiichiro Oda's action fantasy. Last year, Netflix debuted the live-action pirate adventure in partnership with Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios. As the show created a major buzz among One Piece fans, the streaming giant gave it the green light for another season. Here's all we know about the forthcoming Season 2 so far: 11 new cast members are joining One Piece Season 2

Netflix unveils One Piece Season 2 cast

The cast for One Piece Season 2 was recently confirmed, with 11 new faces as part of the Arabasta Saga:

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3 Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Meanwhile, most of the previous cast members will reprise their roles: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skyler as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Garp, Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Armand Aucamp as Bogard, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida.

What is One Piece Season 2 about?

Showrunner Matt Owens previously revealed that Dr. Kureha is set to appear in the second season. “When the Season 2 writers’ room got together, we knew how far we were going to get and that this character Dr. Kureha was going to be a big part of the season,” Owens said during an interview with Tudum.

Owens also expressed excitement over introducing more characters to fans, saying, “Oda told everyone we’ll be meeting Chopper in Season 2.” “The place that we were talking about all of Season 1, we’re in it now,” he added. Also joining as a co-showrunner in Season 2 is Joe Tracz, who Owens said “has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help take One Piece to new heights.”