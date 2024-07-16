BTS fans call Jin ‘hopeless romantic’ as he reveals his favourite scene from Queen of Tears; ‘when Kim Soo Hyun…’

BTS' Jin is speaking out about his current K-drama obsession, which is none other than the king of all tvN masterpieces, Queen of Tears. The Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer, which broke all records to reign number one, surpassing some of the leading shows like Crash Landing on You and Goblin, has captured the heart of our oldest BTS member. Jin, who returned from the military in June, recently spoke with W Korea, where he touched on various topics, including his binge list and fans were left in awe. Kim Seokjin praises 'Queen of Tears' as the most enjoyable drama he's watched recently (Pic- W Korea, Netflix)

BTS’ Jin says Queen of Tears is his current K-drama obsession

The Moon singer, who proudly served as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, was asked about the shows or movies he's currently into. Without hesitation, he immediately mentioned the hit Queen of Tears. Although he admitted he couldn't watch it from the start, he shared his favourite scene, detailing what caught his attention and piqued his interest in the show.

“The most enjoyable drama I’ve watched recently, although I didn’t catch it from the first episode, is called ‘Queen of Tears,” the oldest BTS member said as per Koreaboo.

Jin describes his favourite Queen of Tears scene

Kim Seokjin, who has returned to music-making after completing his mandatory military service, something fans eagerly awaited—described a scene from the show that excited him. With a smile on his face, the South Korean vocalist mentioned “there was a scene where Kim Soohyun sunbae-nim holds flower petals and decides whether he likes her or not, and that scene was really cool to watch.”

We all know our Epiphany singer has a favourite moment to share and K-drama fans can recall the exact scene. Kim Soo Hyun's character, Baek Hyun Woo, a bit tipsy, plucking flower petals to figure out his feelings for his wife, Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won). When he finally stumbled home and confessed his love out loud, little did he know she was eavesdropping just on the other side of the door!

Fans call Jin ‘hopeless romantic’

“Our worldwide handsome is also hopeless romantic yall,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “Manifesting Jin gets a role in a drama while waiting for the rest of the members to complete their service,” wrote another. Praising his excellent taste in K-drama, a third army chimed in, “Jin, you have good taste for K-drama! I also watch queen of tears many times.” “Same Jin same...It make me crazyyy of kim soohyun actor and kim jiwon acctress,” fourth added. “Kim Soo Hyun's magic even over Bangtan boys cannot miss it."

On the work front, the singer has revealed he is working on new music and even teased it during his recent appearances. He is also likely to appear on several shows. In his latest livestream, he said, “I’m preparing my album. I’m recording and in meetings, we’re discussing much about it. When I said I’d release an album, I received many songs. 4,000? 5,000? I was asked if there were any songs I liked.”