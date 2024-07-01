BTS' Jin ready for solo variety show comeback after military discharge: Here's what we know

BTS' Jin has not wasted a minute since being discharged from his military duties in June. As the only member of the group active in the entertainment industry at the moment while six others complete their national obligations, Kim Seokjin jumped right into business with his first official activity following his return to celebrate the group’s 11th-anniversary event - the 2024 BTS Festa - on June 13. Kim Seokjin will reportedly appear on an upcoming episode of MBC's 2024 adventure variety show "The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island."

The booked and busy K-pop star will soon resume another traditional state of affairs, making his first variety show appearance after his military discharge. The group members have long been known for their charismatic auras, which shine bright in any given entertainment project. The eldest member is especially known for his endearing, exuberant charm, which has always found a way to make his fans smile even in the darkest hour.

The “Moon” and “Astronaut” crooner is reportedly set to appear in a future episode of South Korean network MBC’s variety show “Relax and Rest” (listed as “The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island”).

According to a July 1 report by Star News, the beloved singer acted as a guest worker on an episode of the show filmed on an uninhabited island last month.

Jin has already connected with his fans through the in-person hug event for BTS’ anniversary this year. With his forthcoming variety show episode schedule, he’s ready to win everyone’s heart, flaunting his ever-so-sweet and delightful personality and strength of character.

Jin’s previous variety show outings

The indispensable BTS member is widely praised for his ebullient ways. He is often portrayed as the main character in the group’s original variety shows, especially “Run BTS!”

Additionally, Jin has displayed his chucklesome entertainment skills on other shows, such as “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” “The Running Man,” and “My Little Old Boy.”

On June 30, the K-pop idol’s Weverse interaction with a fan caught the fandom’s attention as he informed everyone about his brewing busy schedule. “I am recording, filming variety shows, and progressing with the plans I made in the military. I aim to make frequent appearances while also focusing on my main profession. Please wait a little longer for the results, which will be released in a few months.”

About Relax and Rest / The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island variety show

In this new 2024 outdoor reality show, football legend Ahn Jung Hwan, aka “Ahn Village Chief”, set out on an adventure to convert an abandoned house on an uninhabited island into a hotel. Several guests join him on his one-of-a-kind journey.

Idols including NCT’s Doyoung, MONSTA X’s Shownu, IVE’s Rei and CLC’s Yeeun, and South Korean actors like Lee Sung Min and Kyung Soo Jin have guest-starred on the show so far.