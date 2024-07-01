Usher snags Lifetime Achievement at 2024 BET Awards; Angel Reese declared Sportswoman of the Year | See full list

The 2024 BET Awards have arrived, and Usher has won big time. The influential R&B and pop singer’s legacy just got tinged with gold and has hit Y2K music lovers in the feels like a wrecking ball. On Sunday, June 30, Taraji P Henson returned to host the glorious ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the third year, where Usher was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The “Hey Daddy” hit-making sensation also took home the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist trophy, following multiple nominations on the roster. Usher gestures after accepting the Lifetime Achievement award during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 30, 2024. (REUTERS)

Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap also knows no end. The “Not Like Us” rapper defeated his ultimate rivals in the music scene, such as Drake, J Cole, and others, to snag the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award.

Meanwhile, a long streak of recent controversial headlines surrounding WNBA rookie star Angel Reese finally drifted away as the Chicago Sky Forward clinched the Sportswoman of the Year Award. She dusted several notable champions, including the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone Biles, and fellow WNBA star A’ja Wilson.

Check out all the 2024 BET Awards Winners

-MUSIC-

Best new artist

Tyla

Other nominations: 4Batz, Ayra Starr, Fridayy, 41, October London, Bossman Dlow and Sexyy Red

Album of the Year

“Michael” by Killer Mike

Other nominations:

“11:11” by Chris Brown

“American Dream” by 21 Savage

“A Gift & A Curse” by Gunna

“For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)” by Drake

“Coming Home” by Usher

“Jaguar II” by Victoria Monet

“Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

Other nominations: 41, City Girls, Flo, Wanmor, Maverick City Music, 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne and Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Best female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA

Other nominations: Beyonce, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Muni Long, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet and Tyla

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Usher

Other nominations: Burna Boy, Fridayy, October London, Bryson Tiller, Drake, Chris Brown and Brent Faiyaz

Best female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj

Other nominations: Cardi B, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red and Latto

Best male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Other nominations: Burna Boy, Drake, Gunna, 21 Savage, Future, J Cole and Lil Wayne

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk ft J Cole for “All My life”

Other nominations:

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) for “Barbie World"

Beyonce ft Kendrick Lamar for “America Has a Problem (Remix)"

Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion for “Bongos"

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti for “Carnival”

Nicki Minaj ft Lil Uzi Vert for “Everbody”

Lola Brooke ft Latto & Yung Miami for “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Drake ft Sexyy Red & SZA for “Rich Baby Daddy”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage for “Good Good”

Video of the Year

Victoria Monet for “On My Mama”

Other nominations:

Doja Cat for “Agora Hills”

Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion for “Bongos”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage for “Good Good”

Lil Durk ft J Cole for “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) for “Barbie World”

Drake ft Sexyy Red & Sza for “Rich Baby Daddy”

Drake ft J Cole for “First Person Shooter”

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Other nominations: Offset, Tems, Tyler The Creator, Child., Benny Boom, Dave Meyers and Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson

Viewer’s Choice Award

Beyonce for “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Other nominations:

Muni Long for “Made for Me”

Drake ft Sexxy Red & SZA for “Rich Baby Daddy”

Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay for “Sensational”

Victoria Money for “On My Mama”

Jack Harlow for “Lovin’ on Me”

Doja Cat for “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk ft J Cole “All My Life”

Gunna for “Fukumean”

Tyla for “Water”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Tems for “Me & U”

Other nominations:

Shirley Caesar for “Award All of the Glory”

Erica Campbell for “Do You Believe in Love?”

Kirk Franklin for “Try Love”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore for “God Problem”

Kirk Franklin for “All Things”

Cece Winans for “Come Jesus Come”

Best International Act

Tyla (Africa)

Other nominations: Aya Nakamura (France), Ayra Starr (Africa), Asake (Africa), Karol Conka (Brazil), Raye (UK), Focalistic (Africa), Bk’ (Brazil), Cleo Sol (UK) and Tiakola (France)

Viewer’s choice: best new international act

Makhadzi (Africa)

Other nominations: Holly G (France), Tyler Icu (Africa), Seyi Vibez (Africa), Jungeli (France), Oruam (Brazil), Duquesa (Brazil), Bellah (UK) and Cristale (UK)

BET Her

Victoria Monet for “On My Mama”

Other nominations:

Megan Thee Stallion for “Hiss”

GloRilla for “Yeah Glo!”

SZA for “Saturn”

Ayra Starr for “Commas”

Beyonce for “16 Carriages”

Nicki Minaj ft Tasha Cobbs Leonard for “Blessings”

Flo ft Missy Elliott for “Fly Girl”

-MOVIE-

Best Movie

Bob Marley: One Love

Other nominations:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Equalizer 3

American Fiction

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

The Little Mermaid

The Color Purple

Best Actor

Denzel Washington

Other nominations: Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Donald Glover, Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Regina King

Other nominations: Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey, Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Ayo Edebiri, Fantasia and Danielle Brooks

YoungStars Award

Blue Ivy Carter

Other nominations: Jalyn Hall, Leah Jeffries, Demi Singleton, Akira Akbar, Heiress Diana Harris, Jabria McCullum and Van Van

-SPORTS-

Sportswoman of the Year

Angel Reese

Other nominations: Simone Biles, A’ja Wilson, Juju Watkins, Naomi Osaka, Sha’carri Richardson, Flau’jae Johnson and Coco Gauff

Sportsman of the Year

Jalen Brunson