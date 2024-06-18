Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese 2.0: WNBA legend fumes at media's biased ‘nasty work' in reducing entire game to foul play

Swin Cash, a three-time WNBA champion and four-time WNBA All-Star, torched media's coverage of Angel Reese's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark during their Sunday match, marking Indiana Fever's second standoff with Chicago Sky. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty Images via AFP)

The “Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese” discourse has cashed in growing traction for the WNBA. Moreover, after everything that transpired on the court during the college rivals' first professional faceoff on June 1 - from Chennedy Carter's brutal foul on Clark to Reese's off-court reaction to the situation and her own aggressive play against the Fever guard - all eyes have been on their second matchup. The initial on-court crossfire churned out a controversial twist, envisioning Clark as the ultimate victim caught in the middle.

WNBA legend Swin Cash defends Angel Reese

The conversation around the Iowa native has only continued to bubble out of control since then. However, this time, Swin Cash rallied in support of Reese. Laying bare the thematic thrust of these heated discussions against the Sky player, Cash wrote on X/Twitter, “To have the only highlight of Angel be that foul is nasty work by these outlets… U know what you're doing while also questioning her intent is nonsense! They got it right, it was a flagrant 1 it was called by the refs & the players played on.”

As opposed to Chennedy Carter's foul on Clark being upgraded to a flagrant in hindsight after their June 1 match, referees called out Reese's flagrant attack right on time. Regardless of what side of the story one picks, it's hard to ignore the basic facts underlined by the WNBA legend. Notably, Reese's foul on Clark became the talk of the hour and the Internet to the extent that it overshadowed Indiana Fever's big win over Chicago Sky.

The Basketball Hall of Famer backed Reese, “Smh Keep Pushin & Competing Angel.”

Cash's tweet again kicked off another fiery debate, as fans chose to rally along with either side of the narrative. A user wrote, “But they’re pushing out narratives & fueling nasty hatred. These ladies are both pro players who understand hard plays happen.” Another fired back, “It's the fact that Chicago has gone out of their way to target CC nothing times they played. Reese is obviously jealous of being overshadowed by CC the last year in NCAa and now their rookie season. She can't stand that.”

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark respond

Although Fever ultimately had the upper hand and finished the game 91-83, Reese's personal score was 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists. On the contrary, Clark's scoreboard concluded with the following figures: 23 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

Chicago Sky's #5 also has thoughts to share after the game. “I can't control the refs, and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight,” she said. Akin to Cash's remarks, she also pointed out, “Y'all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday.”

With the June 1 Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky flashbacks probably still alive in her memory, Reese added, “Going back and looking, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made, I guess some people get a special whistle.”

On the other hand, Clark maintained a neutral outlook and praised the fact that the on-court rivalry between her and Reese has “been really good for the game.”

Just as Reese defended her play against Clark, asserting that it was a “basketball play,” Clark also downplayed the incident. “It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block,” Indiana Fever's #22 said.