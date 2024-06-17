Internet fact checks Trump Jr's remarks on Trump missing from Epstein list

Donald Trump's alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein have once again come under scrutiny. Recently, Donald Trump Jr. asserted that his father is not associated with Epstein's infamous list of contacts. Flight logs indicate that Trump had flown on Epstein's jets, and his name appeared in documents unsealed in a now-settled case

Epstein, who faced charges in 2019 for operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls, was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial. His girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for her role in the abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media, writing: "You know who's not on the Epstein list? My father... because if he was, it would have leaked in about half a second!!!! That's a fact!" This statement comes amid ongoing speculation and past associations highlighted by a 2002 interview where Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy.”

Flight logs indicate that Trump had flown on Epstein's jets, and his name appeared in documents unsealed in a now-settled case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. These documents included emails and depositions, but being named in them does not imply guilt.

"It didn’t leak out. It was revealed in the court records during the Ghislaine Maxwell case that your father appeared in Epstein’s flight logs AT LEAST SEVEN TIMES. You know who is not on the Epstein list? @JoeBiden. That’s a fact!" claimed Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.

Trump's distancing from Epstein became apparent following Epstein's arrest, stating they hadn't spoken in 15 years. However, previously unsealed documents showed that Epstein and his associates visited Trump's casinos in Atlantic City, though Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

In response to the documents, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed the allegations as baseless and without merit.

This narrative continues to evolve as both legal and public opinions weigh the nature and implications of Trump's past associations with Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told his brother Mark Epstein that if he revealed "what I know about both candidates" in 2016, the election would have had to be cancelled.