LeBron James opts out of Lakers contract days after LA drafted son Bronny: Here's what the NBA legend is planning ahead

LeBron James has opted out of the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN. (FILES) Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in June 27's second round of the NBA Draft. (AFP)

The 39-year-old NBA star was expected to turn in his final decision about the contract worth $51.4 million by 5 pm ET Saturday, which he ultimately declined. However, he’s not quite kicking the purple and gold colours to the curb yet.

His decision comes two days after the team drafted his eldest, Bronny James, at the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron and Bronny made history, becoming the first father-son duo to be active in the league at the same time. The celebratory achievement made them teammates with the Lakers.

Why has LeBron James opted out of his ongoing deal with the LA Lakers?

As of now, LeBron has considered stepping out of the spotlight, but staying with the team in other ways, allowing his son his moment to shine in the big league. Paul also reiterated this sentiment, asserting that the James family combo would not be a package deal. He emphasised that LeBron was “off” the “idea” of them playing on the team together since he was more focussed on his son’s growth in the NBA.

A bigger game plan is brewing in James’ mind, as explained by his agent on Saturday: “He is prioritising a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

Although James has opted out of his current contract with the Lakers, he’s expected to stick around with the team and take a pay cut from his original contract. Either way, he's expected to share the Lakers colours with his son one way or another. “I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny… either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure,” James previously told ESPN.

In the meantime, James is also open to making a financial sacrifice if the team is able to entice a veteran playmaker like James Harden or Klay Thompson or an established force to reckon with like Jonas Valanciunas to play alongside the team.

With Team USA’s training camp for the Summer Paris Olympics just a week away, Paul told ESPN that the NBA’s all-time scoring leader intends for this deal to be finalised before his focus drifts away to the pressing national team matters.

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in 2018, following which he won his fourth NBA title with the team in 2020. This latest report regarding the team’s roster switch-up has emerged just as the player has completed his 21st season. At 39, he averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games this season. With a career-high shooting record, he became the first player in NBA history to surpass 40,000 points.

As for James’ son, Bronny went into cardiac arrest last year before kicking off his collegiate career; he was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. According to The Associated Press, he was eventually cleared to play in the league. In June 2024, he became the Lakers’ choice at No. 55.

Bronny is early in his basketball development, and, so far, has had an underwhelming season at USC with 4.8 points, 36% shooting, 2.8 rebounds.