NBA Draft: LeBron and Bronny James script history by becoming first father-son combination at LA Lakers - 8 points

Friday, Jun 28, 2024
BySiddharth Thakur, New Delhi
Jun 28, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, was selected 55th overall in the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers roped in LeBron James' teen son Bronny James on Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft by using their No. 55 selection to handpick the University of Southern California (USC) guard. Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron revealed that he will enter the 2024 draft back in April. Less than a year after the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at the USC, Bronny made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a high school basketball game (AP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a high school basketball game (AP)

Bronny's father, Lebron, is embracing the twilight phase of his legendary NBA career. The four-time NBA champion can also become a free agent this summer. Lebron can part ways with the LA Lakers by declining his $51.4m (£40.6m) player option when the window opens at month's end.

ALSO READ: Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

However, LeBron has already made it clear that his NBA swansong season would feature Bronny, joining forces with the LA Lakers legend. For years, Lebron dreamed of playing alongside his son. Like father, like son: Young Bronny is all set to play with LeBron in the NBA next season!

1. Undrafted in the first round on Wednesday, LeBron's oldest son got picked 55th overall by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

2. The Los Angeles' sensational selection has created the first father-son duo in NBA history.

3. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a summer workout last July.

4. LeBron's oldest son played 25 games of college basketball at Southern California

5. Bronny also enjoyed private workouts with the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in the lead-up to the draft.

6. Measured under 6-foot-2 at the draft, Bronny averaged 4.8 points per game in 2023-24.

7. Consisting of 30 total picks, LeBron watched the first round of the NBA draft with Bronny.

8. The deadline for James to exercise his player option with the LA Lakers is Saturday.

