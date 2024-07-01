BTS' Jin talks about J-Hope's discharge from military; reveals filming new variety shows: Final products will release…

BTS' eldest member, Jin, who was recently discharged from the South Korean military, interacted with fans. Taking to Weverse on Sunday, Jin also gave the BTS ARMY a glimpse inside what he is up to now. (Also Read | BTS Festa: Fans face sexual assault charges for kissing Jin at hug event, officials respond) BTS' Jin spoke about his group member J-Hope.

Jin gives update on his Super Tuna song

A fan wrote on Weverse, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment, "Waiting for actor Jin." He replied, "I don't have any plans to act. Sorry." Another person said, "When is the Super Tuna song going to be released???" Jin responded, "Jiminie's album is going to be released, so I decided it would be (good) manners to postpone it for now."

Jin spoke with fans on Weverse.

Jin busy with host of projects

Another Weverse user asked, "Jin Hyung (brother), what are you doing these days?" He said, "I have been recording, filming variety shows, and I'm slowly making progress on plans I made in the military, one by one. Showing my face as much as I can but also doing my main job. The final products will all be released a few months later so please wait just a little bit more."

Jin spoke about J-Hope's military discharge

A fan also spoke about BTS member J-Hope's military discharge. Reacting to their comment, Jin wrote, "Wow, Hope-ah, there's not long left. You have to work hard, too, after you come out. I rested for exactly one day after I was discharged." J-Hope, who joined the military on April 18, 2023, is likely to get discharged in October 2024.

About Jin's military service

Jin was discharged from his mandatory military duty last month. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who are also serving in the military, were given a day off to reunite with the eldest member of the group to celebrate his homecoming.

BTS management agency Big Hit Music shared the update on its official Instagram page. "'I'm home'. All members have gathered to congratulate #Jin on his discharge from the military. #OT7 #1/7," the agency captioned a picture of the group celebrating with a cake, cookies and balloons spelling 'JIN IS BACK'. All the members--Kim Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook were present.

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seokjin, officially began his service on December 13, 2022. He was the first of the seven BTS members to enlist in the military. "Kim Seok-jin has been officially discharged from military service. All duties have been fulfilled. 1/7," Big Hit Music wrote in a previous Instagram post.

Jin's activities post military discharge

Jin's discharge came a day before the 11th anniversary of BTS' debut on June 13. He then met fans for FESTA 2024 celebration, an annual event to mark the debut of the septet. Jin held a meet-and-greet with a selected group of fans. BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.