BTS Festa: Fans face sexual assault charges for kissing Jin at hug event, officials respond

BTS' Jin may have urged his company to organise the Festa hug event to wholeheartedly reunite with his fans on the occasion of the group's 11th anniversary following his military discharge. However, some ARMYs reportedly overstepped the boundary, resulting in severe unforeseen consequences. BTS fans who kissed Jin during the 2024 Festa Hug event will reportedly face sexual assault charges,

On June 14, Seoul Songpa Police Station confirmed that a complaint had been filed through the National Petition System, addressing a potential violation of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act. This news comes just a day after BTS' 11th anniversary, marking the highly anticipated return of the group's eldest member after completing his military duties. Jin conducted an exclusive in-person event on June 13, and one thousand lucky fans won the golden opportunity to greet or hug him.

Although the majority of the gathering respectfully proceeded to engage with Jin at the event, some fans unexpectedly attempted to kiss him.

BTS fans to face sexual assault charges for kissing Jin

A police official stated that they had received a complaint through the National Petition System requesting to investigate two individuals who forcefully planted a kiss on the ‘Astronaut’ crooner's neck on June 13. The suspect has reportedly not been booked yet, either. The official further added that they will greenlight a formal investigation per the complaint's details upon further review.

Earlier today, a BTS fan, dubbed “A,” announced on an online fan community that they had reported the case of a few intrusive fans attempting to kiss the BTS member during the hug event to the Seoul Songpa Police Station. They wrote, “I reported a violation of Article 11 of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act, ‘molestation in a crowded place,’ through the National Petition System.”

Several videos and photos of the day also became the topic of heated discussion on social media as they pictured a flustered Jin turning away from individuals unpredictably engaging in such an invasive line of action.