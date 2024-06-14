BTS' Jin's photo with Bang Si Hyuk sparks backlash amid HYBE chairman's shocking weight loss

BTS member Jin has returned from his military duty. The oldest member of the seven-member South Korean band was the only one to celebrate the group's 11th anniversary at the FESTA event organized by their agency. Meanwhile, the other members, currently serving in the military, sent handwritten notes and letters to fans after briefly uniting to congratulate Jin on completing his service. Recently, Bang Si Hyuk, HYBE’s chairman, posted a picture with the Moon singer, which is facing massive backlash online. Here’s why. HYBE's Chairman Bang Sik Hyuk with BTS JIN (Pic- Bang Si Hyuk's Instagram)

Bang Si Hyuk posts photo with BTS’ Jin

HYBE’s chairman, currently entangled in a legal dispute with its subsidiary ADOR and CEO Min Hee Jin, took to Instagram to share a picture with Kim Seokjin after his discharge from the military following 18 months of dedicated service. While Bang Si Hyuk has long been cherished in the BTS universe, acting almost like a father figure to the K-pop idols, his recent controversy with NewJeans has divided the fandom. Internet users responded poorly to the image, claiming that Bang Si Hyuk is using Jin to restore his reputation.

In the photo, the Astronaut singer exudes sophistication in a dapper black pantsuit, complemented by a crisp white shirt and a stylish necktie. Holding a bouquet, he gazes confidently at the camera while Bang Si Hyuk beams beside him. The caption reads, “With Jin. Congratulations on your successful return!”

Fans criticise Bang Si Hyuk for using Jin to mend his image

“Please don’t hurt them, bro. Don’t you even try to hurt my BTS,” a fan commented on the photo, which came just hours after Jin shared over 1000 hugs with fans during his 3-hour appearance at FESTA 2024. “We support only Jinhit Entertainment,” wrote another. “He’s trying to better his image since his controversy, lol,” another chimed in. Other comments included, “Move so I can see Jin,” and “You should put a reminder in the HYBE building stating how you should be good to him.” One fan added, “I can’t believe someone like him is the chairman. He can’t run a label.”

Bang Si Hyuk’s shocking weight loss sparks speculation

The photo posted on June 13 offered a clearer view of Bang Si Hyuk, who had previously only been seen briefly during his court appearances amid his ongoing feud with Min Hee Jin. Netizens quickly noticed that HYBE’s chairman had lost a significant amount of weight, sparking speculation about the reasons behind his weight loss.

Many stated that the “boss may be on Ozempic,” a popular weight loss medication. While others took a jab at his legal battle with ADOR and said, “the whole 16th floor is on black magic.” One more added, “he has lost weight! good for him and good for the members that he's prioritizing his health He's probably on Ozempic or something similar not any of the other bs I'm reading in the comments..”