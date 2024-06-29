BTS' Jin dominates overall K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for June; IVE's Wonyoung, Astro's Cha Eunwoo close Top 3

Individual K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for June are out! BTS' Jin, IVE's Wonyoung and ASTRO's Eunwoo lead June Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings as Top 3.

BTS' eldest member, Jin, has conquered these monthly charts by instantly jumping back into business with a hugs event to celebrate the music act's 11th anniversary earlier this month. Having been recently discharged from the military, the “Astronaut” crooner is indisputably a raging, buzzworthy focus of pop culture at the moment.

The same frenzy has translated into him dominating the overall individual idol brand reputation ranks. According to the Korean Business Research Institute, an analysis of consumer participation, community awareness, media coverage, and interaction indexes has revealed Jin at the top of the chart, comparing consequential data of 1,730 idols in the industry from May 29 to June 29.

Jin took the lead with a brand reputation index of 6,270,885, which marks a huge leap of 287.04% from his May score. Keyword analysis associated with the artist revealed “free hugs,” “Billboard” and “Super Tuna” as high-ranking phrases related to him. On the other hand, the highest-ranking terms included in his keyword analysis included “military discharge,” “charming”, and “congratulate.” Jin's staggering victory over other K-pop idols also revealed 90.21% positive reactions on his side.

Where did the other BTS members stand on the individual idol rankings?

Jin bandmates Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V made it to the Top 10 rankings at #4, #6, #8 and #10. The “Standing Next to You” songster scored a brand reputation index of 3,993,071.

BTS leader RM trailed behind at #11, while Suga rounded out the group's rankings at #17.

Other K-pop stars in the Top 5

IVE's Wonyoung has consistently topped individual girl group member rankings for months on end. Next to Jin, she soared to #2 with a brand reputation index of 4,430,238. Her group mate, An Yujin, closed the Top 5 rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,773,034 this month.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo found his worthy spot at #3 with a score of 4,081,551. The “Stay” hitmaker has also remained undefeated on the boy group member rankings on several accounts. This month Jin dethroned him by leading the chart following his return to the K-pop scene.

