BLACKPINK's Lisa rocks Thailand with Rockstar but fails to give ‘K-pop feel’; Korean fans react

BLACKPINK member Lisa has made her highly anticipated musical comeback with 'Rockstar,' capturing global attention with her distinctive style and passion. Trending number one on social media, this marks her first song since launching her own label, LLOUD. Earlier this year, Lisa and other BLACKPINK members individually parted ways with YG Entertainment, but they remain committed to continuing their journey with the label as a group. BLACKPINK's Lisa Rockstar Comeback(LLOUD)

Lisa makes a Rockstar comeback

After a nearly two-and-a-half-year hiatus, BLACKPINK's Lisa has finally dropped her highly anticipated solo track, Rockstar. The song marks a major departure from her usual K-pop idol image, showcasing a bold new hip-hop style. Not only does the track feature signature hip-hop beats but it's also accompanied by a visually stunning music video that further emphasizes Lisa's transformation.

This project holds special significance as it's the first official release under her own label, LLOUD. The video dives into Lisa's Thai roots, embracing the street style of Bangkok. We see a whole new side of Lisa – her English raps are fierce and edgy, and her choreography carries a powerful intensity.

Netizens react to Lisa’s comeback

The music video takes viewers on a vibrant journey through the streets of Bangkok, showcasing Lisa's Thai heritage with undeniable pride. This visual feast has resonated deeply with fans in Thailand, who see it as a potential tourism booster.

As audiences worldwide are drawn to Lisa's daring new path, a segment of K-Pop followers are showing a fondness for her past releases. They miss the distinct K-pop vibes found in tracks like Money, which is clearly missing in this one. Nonetheless, the worldwide influence of Rockstar cannot be overlooked, as Lisa breaks new ground and asserts her artistic freedom.

“It doesn't fit the taste of Koreans... Thai people will love it though. Still, it's cool. There aren't many K-pop singers who can pull off this kind of vibe,” an internet user commented on the video. “It's too short, unfortunately. I'd love to see the choreography video too. Lisa's promotion seems a bit different from K-pop. Please release a dance video,” another wrote.

Few more chimed in. “Not giving K-pop..mhmmmm not impressed,” “I don't understand the lyrics, but the music video and choreography are good. Maybe the silly lyrics are meant for TikTok.” “She is embracing her own culture, that’s good.”