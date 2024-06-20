Blackpink's Lisa looks completely unrecognisable in teaser poster for Rockstar, fans excited for comeback song

Blackpink's Lisa recently announced her solo comeback track, Rockstar. The 23-year-old star debuted a new look in the teaser poster unveiled Thursday, June 20. With a pixie haircut and a confident look on her face, Lisa looks completely unrecognisable, leaving fans shocked. Blackpink's Lisa debuts new look ahead of her comeback song Rockstar(Instagram/ Lisa)

Lisa debuts new look for comeback song Rockstar

The LaLisa crooner's edgy style in the poster stands true to the song's title, Rockstar, as she dons long transparent hoops, a bedazzled black rabbit necklace, and a pair of chunky Ferrari sunglasses. The teaser photo comes just a week ahead of her song release.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Lisa shared the poster across her official social media handles with the caption, “ROCKSTAR. 06/27 @ 8PM EST 06/28 @ 9AM KST.” As she entered this new era, she made sure to deliver a statement with striking silver teeth accessory. She previously teased the song in a TikTok video, saying, “Baby I am a Rockstar.”

ALSO READ: Blackpink's Lisa announces comeback song Rockstar. Here's when it'll release

Fans shocked as Lisa looks completely unrecognisable

Shortly after Lisa unveiled the teaser poster for Rockstar, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. Many also began sharing tags like “Presave Rockstar” and “LisaXRockstar” on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, others flooded the comment section of her Instagram post, praising the rapper-singer for her creativity.

ALSO READ: ‘Rapper Jennie is back’: Blackpink member unleashes fury in new diss track snippet, seemingly targeting old K-pop label

One fan commented on Lisa's Instagram post, “Omggggggg super rockstar!!” One more said, “We already know it's gonna be lit,” while another wrote, “Queen Lisa is back.” In response to hate comments, one fan defended Lisa, saying, “honest? okay. I LOVE that Lisa doesn't stay stuck in a single concept and likes to risk trying different things and whoever doesn't like it, is as easy and simple as unfollowing her, but not being a hater.”