Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘rockstar’, Esha Deol celebrates Hema Malini's hat trick win in Lok Sabha elections

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut has won in the Mandi constituency against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh. Actor Anupam Kher took to his social media to congratulate the star and called her a ‘rockstar’. Meanwhile, actor Esha Deol congratulated her mother, Hema Malini, on her victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The veteran actor won in Mathura for the third time in a row. (Also read: Esha Deol reacts to Ameesha Patel claiming star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles from her) Both Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini were BJP candidates in their respective poll campaigns.

Anupam hails Kangana

Anupam took to his Instagram account to share a video collage of pictures which showed Kangana in several instances from her campaigns in the last few weeks.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In the caption, he wrote: “My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard ‘Kuch bhi ho sakta hai’! Jai ho! (Anything is possible).” He also added the hashtags member Parliament and winner in the caption.

According to the Election Commission of India, Kangana won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on her electoral debut by a margin of 74,755 votes. She was up against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Esha Deol on Hema Malini's hattrick

Meanwhile, Esha took to her Instagram account to post a picture of Hema Malini and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations mamma (heart, and smiley face emoticons) Hat trick.”

Hema Malini won against Congress candidate Mukesh Dhanger in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2024 by a huge margin. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Hema Malini won the Mathura constituency from RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary with a margin of 22.65%. She won again in 2019 with a 60.88% vote share against her opponent, Kunwar Narendra Singh of the RLD.